David Chipperfield Architects Releases New Images of the Milano Santa Giulia Arena Ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics

Arena in Milano Santa Giulia by Arup and David Chipperfield Architects. View towards the main entrance

David Chipperfield Architects has released new images of the Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, one of the host sports venues for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. The project, currently in its testing phase, was commissioned to Arup and David Chipperfield Architects in 2021. The first images of the elliptical amphitheatre arena were released in 2022, ahead of the start of construction in 2023, which was scheduled for completion in 2025. The new sports and cultural events venue has a capacity of 16,000 spectators, 12,000 seated and 4,000 standing, and is a centrepiece of a broader urban redevelopment project originally designed by Foster + Partners for Milano Santa Giulia, a district in the south-east of Milan, just a few kilometres from the city centre and connected to the high-speed rail network and motorway.

The new imagery comes amid speculation about whether the building will be fully completed before the start of the Winter Olympics on February 6, 2026, with the arena currently hosting the Milano Hockey Finals as a test event. This speculation follows concerns expressed on January 7 by the head of the International Ice Hockey Federation, who stated that parts of the main hockey rink for the Milano Cortina Olympics might not be fully finished, particularly regarding ice management. Following these remarks and the satisfactory outcome of three consecutive games at the arena, the CEO of Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 stated on January 15 that the foundation was "very satisfied with the test event" and that the competition field had proven to be "up to the task." He also expressed satisfaction with spectator response and transport logistics; over 22,000 people attended the seven games played over three days, while acknowledging that "there is still a lot of work to be done on the arena in general."

The design of the building echoes the elliptical form of Milan's former Roman amphitheatre, offering a contemporary interpretation of a historical archetype and creating a space for collective entertainment. Beyond the Winter Olympic Games, which begin in February 2026, the venue is planned to host large concerts, sporting events, and festivals. The arena is positioned at the southern end of the site, welcoming visitors arriving from the west and guiding them up a wide flight of steps to a raised podium that occupies almost the entire plot. A spacious piazza of more than 10,000 square metres can also be used as a venue for outdoor events.

Above this monolithic podium, three rings of increasing height appear to float one above the other, wrapping around the entire building. Their metallic surfaces are defined by shimmering aluminium tubes during the day and integrated LED strips that illuminate the façade at night. Inside the arena, two seating tiers rise above the parterre level, complemented by an upper level containing lounges and skyboxes. All seating areas are accessed via lobbies on each level, alongside catering and service facilities. The sustainability strategy includes photovoltaic systems installed on the roof to meet part of the building's on-site energy needs. Required car parking is accommodated within the podium and in a multi-storey car park located at the northern edge of the site.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are set to be the most geographically dispersed Winter Games in history, presenting significant logistical and transportation challenges. The organisers are relying on 92 per cent existing or temporary venues located in regions with established tourism infrastructure, aiming to avoid major environmental disruption while implementing circular design and recycling strategies. Sporting events will take place across 15 venues between Milan and the Italian Alps, while six completed sites will host athletes across two cities, two regions, and two autonomous provinces. The Games will also be accompanied by temporary installations and activities throughout the city, alongside a broader cultural programme known as the Cultural Olympiad.

