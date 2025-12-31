Small Practices, Big Ideas: Indian Studios Redefining Architectural Agency

Save this picture! Jetvan Extension/ Design Work Group. Photo © Vinay Panjwani

In contemporary architectural discourse, scale is often mistaken for influence. Large firms, landmark projects, and master-planned developments dominate visibility. It goes on to reinforce the idea that architectural ambition is measured by size, reach, or spectacle. Yet across India and similar contexts, a quieter but equally consequential body of work is emerging. It is led by small but mighty practices operating with limited resources, close client relationships, and an intimate understanding of local conditions.

These studios are not positioned in opposition to institutional architecture, nor are they attempting to replicate its language at a reduced scale. Instead, they are recalibrating architectural ambition itself. Their projects suggest that impact today lies not in monumentality, but in endurance. Impact is further enhanced by how buildings adapt over time, perform climatically without excess, and remain embedded in the social and material realities of their environments. Rather than producing singular, finished objects, many of these works treat architecture as a process. Incremental, responsive, and open-ended. What emerges is not a unified aesthetic, but a shared ethos. One that privileges resilience over resolution and continuity over completion.