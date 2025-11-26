Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Ornamentation in the Age of Algorithms and Robotics: Can Technology Bring Back Architectural Detail?

Ornamentation in the Age of Algorithms and Robotics: Can Technology Bring Back Architectural Detail?

Subscriber Access

Save

Architectural ornamentation has been a recurrent subject of debate across the industry for decades. A practice that was largely abandoned during the Modernist movement could now be standing on a platform that might, again, allow its resurgence, due to the current convergence of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital fabrication. Technology has seemingly removed the primary obstacle to decorative detail: the high cost of skilled manual labor. However, this new technical capacity demands a critical examination: What does ornamentation truly represent, and what do we gain or lose by resurrecting it through algorithmic design?

Ornamentation in the Age of Algorithms and Robotics: Can Technology Bring Back Architectural Detail? - Image 2 of 8Ornamentation in the Age of Algorithms and Robotics: Can Technology Bring Back Architectural Detail? - Image 3 of 8Ornamentation in the Age of Algorithms and Robotics: Can Technology Bring Back Architectural Detail? - Image 6 of 8Ornamentation in the Age of Algorithms and Robotics: Can Technology Bring Back Architectural Detail? - Image 4 of 8Ornamentation in the Age of Algorithms and Robotics: Can Technology Bring Back Architectural Detail? - More Images+ 3

The common narrative attributes Modernism's rejection of ornament to rising labor costs. In the early 20th century, as industrial manufacturing made simple, machine-made goods cheaper, decorative work, being inherently labor-intensive, became increasingly expensive. However, the shift was not purely economic. For decades before Modernism, technologies like cast iron and mechanized milling had actually made certain types of decoration abundant and affordable, applying it to common buildings. Cast iron was even implemented in famous monuments of the early industrial revolution, such as the Eiffel Tower and many bridges, like the one in Shropshire, England, where engineers as well as architects utilized ornamentation. Thus, modernism's move away from decoration was therefore not just about budget, but also an ideological choice. The proposed worldview paired simplicity with progress and framed decoration as unnecessary and culturally regressive.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Moises Carrasco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moises Carrasco. "Ornamentation in the Age of Algorithms and Robotics: Can Technology Bring Back Architectural Detail?" 26 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036298/ornamentation-in-the-age-of-algorithms-and-robotics-can-technology-bring-back-architectural-detail> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags