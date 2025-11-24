Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Designing with Empathy: From Smart to Sensitive Cities

Designing with Empathy: From Smart to Sensitive Cities

Subscriber Access

Save

The future of cities has long been defined by intelligence: networks of sensors, data, and engineered systems. From traffic-flow algorithms to climate dashboards, the smart city promised to make urban life optimized, measurable, and predictable. Yet amid this technological abundance, something essential feels absent: sensitivity. Cities are becoming increasingly equipped to process information but less able to perceive atmosphere, emotion, or care.

As recent global debates on urban innovation reveal, the next challenge is not about adding more devices but cultivating new forms of awareness. A sensitive city listens to its climate, adapts to its inhabitants, and responds to the subtle rhythms of the environment. In this shift from computation to perception, architecture and urban design are rediscovering intelligence as a form of empathy.

Designing with Empathy: From Smart to Sensitive Cities - Image 2 of 19Designing with Empathy: From Smart to Sensitive Cities - Image 3 of 19Designing with Empathy: From Smart to Sensitive Cities - Image 4 of 19Designing with Empathy: From Smart to Sensitive Cities - Image 5 of 19Designing with Empathy: From Smart to Sensitive Cities - More Images+ 14

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Daniela Andino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Daniela Andino. "Designing with Empathy: From Smart to Sensitive Cities" 24 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036219/designing-with-empathy-from-smart-to-sensitive-cities> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags