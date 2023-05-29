Cities as Living Laboratories: The Smart City Projects of Amsterdam, Singapore, and Barcelona

Save this picture! 'Future of Us' Structural Building Envelope / SUTD Advanced Architecture Laboratory. Image © Oddinary Studios

Cities are a canvas for architectural creativity and the dynamism of urban life. In recent years, they have taken on an additional role: that of living laboratories for innovative architecture and urban design. International cities have become experimental grounds for architectural technology, sustainable practices, and human-centered design principles to be tested and refined. This paradigm shift has not only transformed the physical aspects of urban environments but has also redefined the relationship between architecture, community, and the built environment.

+ 1

Cities are centers of productivity and economic growth - with citizens closer together, governments can reach more people with services and infrastructure. This opportunity brings equally enormous economic, social and environmental issues. As population densities increase and resources become more scarce, the challenges facing urban environments become more complex. In response, metropolises have taken on the role of “living laboratories” - spaces where new bottom-up architectural and urban design ideas can be explored and evaluated in real-world settings.

Countless Smart City projects across the world have transformed metropolises into hubs of innovation. These initiatives harness state-of-the-art technology, leveraging data and citizen engagement to co-design livable urban environments. At the scale of neighborhoods or smaller localities, these projects have been able to tackle complex urban challenges and test socio-technical innovations in a ‘real-life’ testing ground of the city. Embracing the concept of “living laboratories”, numerous cities have become global centers for architectural experimentation:

Amsterdam

In the quest for sustainable urban living, Amsterdam has emerged as a the 15th most high-tech city in the world. By integrating cutting-edge solutions, fostering collaboration, and prioritizing citizen engagement, Amsterdam is setting an inspiring example for smart cities worldwide.

The Amsterdam Smart City Project is at the forefront of energy revolution. Smart grids facilitate the efficient distribution, consumption, and production of energy in the city. These grids act as a "virtual power plant," allowing households to sell any surplus energy generated from their solar panels, wind turbines, and biomass plants back to the city for a profit. Smart meters and real-time energy monitoring systems further empower citizens to monitor and manage their energy consumption.

Additionally, the project is dedicated to building a circular economy ecosystem, transitioning from single-use to restorative and regenerative resource utilization. The city is actively working towards reducing its reliance on new raw materials and mapping out material flows to ensure the preservation of valuable resources. The project also aims to redesign product and material chains to achieve greater circularity.

The former industrial area of Buiksloterham is undergoing a transformation into a circular district that integrates residential and commercial spaces. Buiksloterham acts as a testing ground for sustainability and circularity, exploring smarter methods of material usage, closed-loop systems, and the adoption of local and renewable energy sources.

Singapore

Singapore has emerged as a global leader in urban innovation and sustainability. With its visionary approach, comprehensive infrastructure, and commitment to leveraging technology, Singapore has transformed into a living laboratory for smart city solutions.

One of the pillars of the Singapore Smart City Project is its robust transportation system. The city-state has implemented smart mobility solutions including an extensive network of sensors, real-time traffic management systems, and integrated public transportation options. Commuters can access real-time travel information and pay for journeys through smart cards and mobile applications. These initiatives have reduced congestion and travel times, creating a sustainable transport network.

The Smart City project successfully promotes sustainable practices in urban environments and systems. The city-state has implemented innovative waste management systems like an automated pneumatic waste collection system that minimizes the need for traditional garbage trucks and reduces carbon emissions. Singapore is also heavily investing in water management and energy-efficient solutions, such as smart grids and solar power generation.

Barcelona

At the heart of the Barcelona Smart City Project lies a vision to harness technology and data to improve the quality of life for its residents. The project was structured around five axes: open data initiatives; sustainable city growth initiatives; social innovation; promotion of alliances between research centers, universities, private and public partners; and providing “smart services”.

The Barcelona Smart City Project reimagines urban spaces to enhance livability and foster community engagement. Through the revitalization of public squares, parks, and pedestrian-friendly areas, Barcelona has created inclusive spaces that bring people together. The city has integrated smart technologies into these spaces, such as smart lighting, smart bins, and noise sensors to enhance safety and comfort in public spaces.

In the realm of data-driven governance, Barcelona has become a model for cities worldwide. The city has embraced open data initiatives such as the City Operating System, making information easily accessible to the public. Barcelona's open data initiatives have spurred the development of numerous smart city applications and services, ranging from urban planning tools to real-time information platforms.

Citizen-Centric Cities

What the Smart City projects of Amsterdam, Singapore, and Barcelona share in common is their citizen-centric approach. Singapore’s Smart Nation Fellowship Program and the Smart Nation Sensor Platform have provided opportunities for citizens to contribute to smart city initiatives. Barcelona’s government has established digital platforms such as Decidim Barcelona to enable residents to participate in decision-making processes. The Barcelona Digital City Plan - a strategic roadmap for the city's digital transformation - was created through a collaborative process involving citizens, businesses, and various stakeholders. Smart Citizens Lab and the Smart City Community involve "Amsterdammers" in the future of their built environment.

Cities as living laboratories foster a culture of co-creation and collaboration. Architecture and urban design, far from being solely the domain of professionals, profoundly shape the collective experiences of citizens. By involving residents in the design process, cities empower individuals to contribute to their neighborhoods and their communities. Human-centered participatory design ensures that the built environment reflects the needs and aspirations of its diverse inhabitants.

As metropolises continue to grow and face complex challenges, the role of architecture and urban design becomes increasingly vital. Cities as living laboratories offer a promising path forward, where innovative ideas can be tested, refined, and ultimately integrated into the fabric of urban life. By harnessing the power of collaboration and community engagement, cities can become vibrant, inclusive, and resilient environments that enhance the quality of life for generations to come.

We invite you to follow ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023: The Laboratory of the Future.