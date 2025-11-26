Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Miami Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping Tropical Density on the Atlantic Coast

Miami Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping Tropical Density on the Atlantic Coast

Subscriber Access

Save

Stretching along the Atlantic coast at the southern tip of Florida, Miami is often introduced through postcard views of beaches, palm trees, and glass towers facing the water. Yet, behind this familiar image lies a city shaped by migration, tourism, and real estate cycles, where architecture has repeatedly been used to project new identities and reinvent the urban landscape. From early resort hotels and the Art Deco façades of South Beach to experimental high-rises and cultural institutions on the bay, the built environment offers a way to read how Miami negotiates climate, economy, and everyday life.

Over the past century, the city has grown through successive layers of development that remain visible in its streets and skylines. The streamlined geometry and pastel colors of the historic Art Deco District coexist with the exuberant forms of Miami Modern (MiMo) motels and postwar infrastructure along Biscayne Boulevard. Downtown and Brickell have transformed from low-rise business districts into dense clusters of residential and office towers, many designed by international firms working alongside local practices. At the same time, neighborhoods such as Little Havana, Allapattah, and Wynwood reveal how diasporic communities, industrial heritage, and creative industries occupy and adapt existing fabrics, often in contrast with the image-driven waterfront.

Miami Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping Tropical Density on the Atlantic Coast - Image 2 of 41Miami Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping Tropical Density on the Atlantic Coast - Image 3 of 41Miami Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping Tropical Density on the Atlantic Coast - Image 4 of 41Miami Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping Tropical Density on the Atlantic Coast - Image 5 of 41Miami Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping Tropical Density on the Atlantic Coast - More Images+ 36

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Diogo Borges Ferreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture City Guide
Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Miami Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping Tropical Density on the Atlantic Coast" 26 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036117/miami-architecture-city-guide-22-projects-shaping-tropical-density-on-the-atlantic-coast> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags