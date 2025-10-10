From Iran to Argentina: 9 Unbuilt Contemporary Residences Exploring Form, Context, and Identity

Save this picture! Casa de Agua y Cielo / pc - |< paolo cesaretti Arch -. Image © Gabriela Vasileva, Marilde Bianco

Across geographies and generations, architects are rethinking the idea of home, balancing personal expression, contextual sensitivity, and material clarity. These contemporary residential proposals, submitted by the ArchDaily community, reveal how the house continues to evolve as both an architectural statement and an intimate landscape for living. From the sculptural and futuristic to the grounded and vernacular, they explore how built form balances between identity, environment, and lifestyle in an increasingly complex world.

+ 47

In Iran, AbarStudio and OR_Studio reinterpret modern domesticity through minimalist geometry and a renewed connection to nature, while context studio's Garden House in Farashah extends the notion of home to community revitalization. In Greece, Vizdome Space's Moonsail House embodies intergenerational living with a poetic, space-age sensibility, while Diachok Architects' Coastal Villa in Australia fuses biophilia and fluid form. From the reflective stillness of Casa de Agua y Cielo in Argentina to the branded spectacle of Karl Lagerfeld Villas in Dubai, these projects demonstrate how architecture continues to navigate between intimacy and togetherness, shaping homes that respond to both context and contemporary living.