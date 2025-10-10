Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. From Iran to Argentina: 9 Unbuilt Contemporary Residences Exploring Form, Context, and Identity

From Iran to Argentina: 9 Unbuilt Contemporary Residences Exploring Form, Context, and Identity

Subscriber Access

Save

Across geographies and generations, architects are rethinking the idea of home, balancing personal expression, contextual sensitivity, and material clarity. These contemporary residential proposals, submitted by the ArchDaily community, reveal how the house continues to evolve as both an architectural statement and an intimate landscape for living. From the sculptural and futuristic to the grounded and vernacular, they explore how built form balances between identity, environment, and lifestyle in an increasingly complex world.

From Iran to Argentina: 9 Unbuilt Contemporary Residences Exploring Form, Context, and Identity - Image 8 of 52From Iran to Argentina: 9 Unbuilt Contemporary Residences Exploring Form, Context, and Identity - Image 16 of 52From Iran to Argentina: 9 Unbuilt Contemporary Residences Exploring Form, Context, and Identity - Image 29 of 52From Iran to Argentina: 9 Unbuilt Contemporary Residences Exploring Form, Context, and Identity - Image 39 of 52From Iran to Argentina: 9 Unbuilt Contemporary Residences Exploring Form, Context, and Identity - More Images+ 47

In Iran, AbarStudio and OR_Studio reinterpret modern domesticity through minimalist geometry and a renewed connection to nature, while context studio's Garden House in Farashah extends the notion of home to community revitalization. In Greece, Vizdome Space's Moonsail House embodies intergenerational living with a poetic, space-age sensibility, while Diachok Architects' Coastal Villa in Australia fuses biophilia and fluid form. From the reflective stillness of Casa de Agua y Cielo in Argentina to the branded spectacle of Karl Lagerfeld Villas in Dubai, these projects demonstrate how architecture continues to navigate between intimacy and togetherness, shaping homes that respond to both context and contemporary living.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "From Iran to Argentina: 9 Unbuilt Contemporary Residences Exploring Form, Context, and Identity" 10 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034921/from-iran-to-argentina-9-unbuilt-contemporary-residences-exploring-form-context-and-identity> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags