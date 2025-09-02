21st Europe and Spacon Propose ‘Continent of Play’ as Civic Infrastructure Across Europe

Save this picture! Continent of Play. Image © 21st Europe, Renders by Spacon

21st Europe, a Copenhagen-based think tank founded by former SPACE10 creative director Kaave Pour, has introduced its second major blueprint, Continent of Play. Developed in collaboration with design and architecture studio Spacon, the proposal reimagines playgrounds as vital civic infrastructure, positioning them alongside museums, transport hubs, and energy grids as defining spaces for Europe's future.

The blueprint follows 21st Europe's inaugural project Starline, a design-led vision for a pan-European high-speed rail system. While Starline explored the future of mobility, Continent of Play shifts focus to childhood and public space, making the case for a continent-wide network of playgrounds as shared civic infrastructure. The report highlights that over 80 million children live in Europe, yet in many cities less than 10% of public space is designed for them. Access to well-designed play environments has been shown to improve health, learning, and resilience, while the absence of such spaces is linked to obesity, stress, and inequality.

Playgrounds are among the few public spaces where design directly shapes childhood, community, and culture. If we treat them with the same ambition as museums or stations, they could become defining civic landmarks for the century ahead. --Nikoline Dyrup Carlsen, partner at Spacon.

Spacon's design centers on a modular system of play equipment designed to accommodate multiple forms of activity, including physical, social, imaginative, and reflective. This aims to ensure relevance across age groups. The components, made from locally sourced materials such as timber, recycled metals, and natural composites, are conceived as flat-pack structures that can be deployed across urban, suburban, and rural settings. Adaptable and durable, they prioritize embedding each site within its regional context while reducing carbon impact. Additionally, the play structures are conceived as references to European landmarks, creating a shared visual and cultural language across the network. From silhouettes to abstracted forms, these elements aim to transform playgrounds into civic beacons, becoming recognizable, memorable, and rooted in Europe's collective identity.

The proposal underscores the need for change: over 80 million children live in Europe, yet in many cities less than 10% of public space is designed for them. Research shows that access to high-quality play environments improves physical health, academic performance, and mental well-being, while the absence of such spaces is linked to obesity and inequality. Environmental benefits are also highlighted, with urban green areas reducing city temperatures and offering resilience during extreme weather events.

Presented at Designmuseum Danmark in collaboration with Design Denmark, the blueprint calls for governments, cities, and institutions to consider playgrounds as civic landmarks and shared infrastructures for the century ahead. The launch comes as Copenhagen has been named the world's most liveable city in 2025, underlining its reputation for prioritizing quality of life. This autumn, the city will host the first Copenhagen Architecture Biennial, where the Slow Pavilion, constructed from reused materials, will spotlight circular design strategies. Adding to this momentum, BIG has recently won the competition to transform three central plazas into an interconnected city stage, further reinforcing the Danish capital's role as a laboratory for future-oriented civic space.