Designmuseum Danmark / COBE

  06:00 - 15 July, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Designmuseum Danmark / COBE
Designmuseum Danmark / COBE, © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

  Clients

    Designmuseum Danmark

  Engineering

    Strunge Jensen

  Landscape

    COBE

  Collaborators

    OKNygaard, OPN Entreprise, Snedkerierne, Museumstechnik, Forenede Stenhuggerier
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Text description provided by the architects. Designmuseum Denmark is uniquely located in the historical center of Copenhagen, in the Frederiksstaden district, which is considered one of the most important rococo complexes in Europe. Since 1926, Designmuseum Denmark has been housed in one of the finest rococo buildings in the area, the former Royal Frederik’s Hospital.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Plan
Plan
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The building was constructed during the reign of King Frederik V in the years 1752-57. In the 1920s, the buildings were renovated and adapted to museum use by the Danish architects Ivar Bentsen and Kaare Klint. The project aims to open up the arrival area of the museum and create a more inviting and transparent setting for the museum and its surroundings.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The project comprises three elements: repaved plaza, new outdoor display cases, and a new entrance though an adjacent annex with café, ticket office, and museum shop. Altogether, these three levers create an interconnecting whole, which captures the city and creates an outdoor meeting place where visitors and passers-by now have the opportunity to experience and explore design - even before they enter the museum.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Go to my stream