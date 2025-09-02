Inhabiting a Layered Past: How Contemporary Design Is Transforming Colonial Houses in Mérida, Mexico

Save this picture! Casa Maca / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image © Tamara Uribe

In the pursuit of connecting with the architectural traditions of cities and integrating their natural environments into design projects, the contemporary reinterpretation of colonial homes in Mexico faces the challenge of enhancing the contrast between the old and the new. Through the conservation of historical elements, the reuse of materials, and the fusion with contemporary design, the architecture of Mérida recognizes in its original colonial configuration new opportunities to create spaces in line with today’s demands. From achieving a direct connection with nature to naturally lighting and ventilating interior spaces, numerous ancient constructions, whether in ruins or not, choose to highlight their architecture by giving them a new life.

As the capital of the state of Yucatán in Mexico, the city of Mérida represents a region with a tropical climate and a culture that brings together different moments in history. Its historical heritage consists of a mix of Mayan, Spanish, and African cultures during the colonial period, which was later influenced by French and Lebanese cultures, with some contributions from Dutch, Korean, and Italian cultures. Among its main characteristics, the architecture of the region reflects the use of arches, high ceilings and large windows, central courtyards, tile roofing, moldings on door frames, and other traditional elements.