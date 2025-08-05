Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Gym-Bar Hybrid: Interiors That Integrate Sports and Healthy Habits Through Architecture

The Gym-Bar Hybrid: Interiors That Integrate Sports and Healthy Habits Through Architecture

Subscriber Access

Save

From the interior design of sports facilities to wellness spaces, contemporary architecture continues to experiment with incorporating different uses, installations, and materialities that make it possible to reach broader audiences, generate new spatial experiences, and enhance the simultaneous development of various activities. While each sport requires its own type of architecture, such as climbing training, for example, architecture and design professionals are striving to create atmospheres where exercise becomes more than just a physical experience, but also a psychological one, connecting mind and body through a state of physical renewal, relaxation, and sociability.

The Gym-Bar Hybrid: Interiors That Integrate Sports and Healthy Habits Through Architecture - Image 2 of 19The Gym-Bar Hybrid: Interiors That Integrate Sports and Healthy Habits Through Architecture - Image 3 of 19The Gym-Bar Hybrid: Interiors That Integrate Sports and Healthy Habits Through Architecture - Image 4 of 19The Gym-Bar Hybrid: Interiors That Integrate Sports and Healthy Habits Through Architecture - Image 5 of 19The Gym-Bar Hybrid: Interiors That Integrate Sports and Healthy Habits Through Architecture - More Images+ 14

Exploring the psychological experience of exercise, Foolscap founding director Adèle Winteridge states that “there is a psychological state that one reaches before, during, and after exercising. Upon entering the gym, you’re still in public mode, the ‘self’ that is presented to the world. This is the phase in which the moment is built.” Although various studies demonstrate the beneficial effects of physical activity, its regular practice is known to increase self-confidence, a sense of well-being, and improve intellectual functioning, beyond its effectiveness in treating psychological disorders such as depression, stress, or anxiety, among others.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "The Gym-Bar Hybrid: Interiors That Integrate Sports and Healthy Habits Through Architecture" [¿Bares dentro de gimnasios?: interiores que integran deportes y hábitos saludables desde la arquitectura] 05 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032523/the-gym-bar-hybrid-interiors-that-integrate-sports-and-healthy-habits-through-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags