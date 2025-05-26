The Bathroom, Reawakened: Contemporary Design Concepts for a Sensory Experience

Water is a catalyst for sensory experiences: it manifests through direct contact when touched, through its presence when heard or seen reflected, and through its transformations—whether by temperature, from cold to heat, or by state, from liquid to vapor. It is a key element in designing for the senses, capable of evoking physically and emotionally perceived atmospheres. As Juhani Pallasmaa suggests, architecture does not address the eye alone but involves the whole body and sensory memory. The bathroom, in particular, concentrates much of the physical and emotional experience associated with water, opening up possibilities for creating environments that intensify that sensory connection. Consequently, the question arises: what elements or concepts should shape this space so that the shower experience escapes the ordinary?

In response to this question, AXOR turned to Antonio Citterio, who proposes a perspective that transforms the bathroom into more than a functional space. His vision redefines it as a retreat—a personal sanctuary dedicated to well-being. The proposal addresses individual needs and preferences, shaping this environment into an intimate space. Within this vision, the shower program plays a key role, enabling an experience closely attuned to the senses and the sensory qualities of water.

The shower, in particular, can serve as a space of personal sanctuary and wellbeing, but to achieve this, it must be especially responsive to individual needs and preferences. -Antonio Citterio

Citterio explains that the response revolves around three bathroom concepts, inspired by the idea of a physical and sensory journey designed for the traveler who loves comfort. These concepts stand out for their restrained elegance and individuality, offering distinct perspectives on design, culture, and the relationship with water. Drawing inspiration from three regions—Japan, South Africa, and Italy—they embody the essence of these places through thoughtful interpretations of their water connection.

These settings serve as a foundation to explore Citterio's recent collaborations with AXOR: the AXOR Citterio C bathroom collection and the AXOR ShowerSphere shower program. Both product ranges demonstrate their aesthetic versatility and potential for creating diverse shower experiences that respond to personal preferences.

Water consciousness and Raw Beauty: The Case of the Western Cape Apartment Residence

Among the concepts developed by Citterio, the Western Cape Apartment Residence stands out for its emphasis on the simple elegance and raw beauty of its setting. Located near Cape Town, South Africa, the design draws from the region's rocky landscape through a carefully selected palette of materials that responds to its context. A water-repellent plaster made from local red clay was applied to the walls. At the same time, the floor features Palladian Terrazzo crafted from reclaimed materials, adding a sense of heritage and reflecting the region's resourcefulness. Supple red mosaic tiling at the shower completes the composition.

For the washbasin, Citterio reprises the theme of resourcefulness, connecting the materiality of the walls with that of the cabinetry by placing a rectangular AXOR Suite wash bowl atop a clay-plaster cabinet, paired with a single-lever AXOR Citterio E mixer.

Each material was chosen for its aesthetics and ability to tell a story and create spaces that resonate with the spirit of the places that inspired them. -Antonio Citterio

In drought-prone South Africa, water consciousness is imperative and must become central in the shower area. Considering this, Citterio selected the EcoSmart* AXOR ShowerSphere Overhead Shower 370/220 2jet, which offers an angle-adjustable spray and operates at 8 L/min, balancing comfort with efficient water use. The designer also opted for a coordinated set of fixtures to support the adjustable overhead shower as the bathroom's focal point: an AXOR Citterio C porter unit, an AXOR Drain, and thermostatic modules from the minimalist AXOR One collection. All fixtures feature a Brushed Black Chrome finish that subtly contrasts with the room's deep red walls and overall materiality.

A secondary design variation uses a 3-hole AXOR Citterio E mixer at the washbasin and an AXOR Citterio E thermostatic module in the shower, both characterized by the signature cross handles of Antonio Citterio's collection.

This bathroom concept presents a new approach that emphasizes attentiveness to contemporary users' needs and preferences, creating spaces that function as personal sanctuaries for well-being. In a period marked by rapid hyper-globalization and widespread uniformity through standardized products and one-size-fits-all solutions, the importance of tailored products and experiences grows.

AXOR ShowerSphere responds to this growing need through a broad selection of refined shower products, including an adjustable shower arm that supports individual comfort. Complementing this, Antonio's AXOR Citterio C collection addresses key design intentions, creating a cohesive, user-centered bathroom environment. The desire to escape the ordinary is especially relevant here: increasingly, the bathroom serves as a retreat from the world, a place to reconnect with oneself.

*Shower that only uses 8 l/min and thus reduces water thanks to a flow limiter. Eco-friendly and wallet-friendly.

To learn more about AXOR ShowerSphere, visit their website.