Modernism and Tradition: The Influence of Milan's History on Gio Ponti's Designs

Architecture is quintessentially a place-based practice. The amount of local knowledge required to design a building has meant that architects, even many of those with widely spread works, have had concentrations of built projects in individual cities. Giovanni "Gio" Ponti, born and raised in the Italian city of Milan, is one such architect. His projects outside Milan include the Denver Art Museum in the USA and the Villa Planchart in Caracas, Venezuela, as well as university buildings in Padua and Rome, and Taranto Cathedral. However, his works in his native city, such as the Pirelli Tower, best track the development of his architecture and his contribution to product design and publishing.

The Dynamic City of Milan

Today, Milan is Italy's leading commercial and industrial center and is the second largest city by population. It sits in the Po River basin just south of the Alps in northern Italy, near rich agricultural land and on trade routes with the rest of Europe and Italy. Its complex history dates back to being a Celtic settlement before Roman times, when it became known as Mediolanum. The Middle Ages saw it come under the rule of Charlemagne and the Holy Roman Empire, before later invaders, notably the Spanish in the seventeenth century, followed by the Austrians in the eighteenth. Napoleon then entered Italy, making Milan the regional capital of his empire. Milan briefly fell under Austrian control again after the collapse of the Napoleonic empire, before finally becoming part of unified Italy in 1870.

Modern Milan consists of two rings of ancient city walls and a radial pattern of roads, with a patchwork of gridded and organic city districts. The Sforzesco Castle was built in the feudal medieval period, and subsequently reinforced by the Spanish. The twentieth century saw the construction of large industrial districts around the city. These included heavy industries manufacturing automobiles and airplanes, as well as textiles, making Milan a center of design in fashion and products. It was in this environment, a commercial and industrial city in a newly unified independent state, that Gio Ponti's career started.

Gio Ponti's Early Works

Gio Ponti was born in 1898. After finishing school, he enrolled in Politecnico di Milano to study architecture, but his studies were interrupted by the outbreak of the First World War, where he served in the military and reached the rank of captain. While stationed in Veneto, he got to observe the architecture of Palladio. He completed his studies after the war and established a practice with Mino Fiocchi and Emilio Lancia. His first built work was his own house on Via Randaccio, one of several results of the professional partnership with Emilio Lancia. Completed in 1926, it is trapezoidal in plan on a triangular site with four apartments distributed across four stories. It signifies Ponti's early work with its neoclassical motifs and is distinguished by its elliptical antechamber.

These classical beginnings can also be seen in his design for the Tempio della Vittoria. Designed by Giovanni Muzio with the input of Gio Ponti and others, it is a monument built in 1927 in memory of the Milanese who died during the First World War. It is situated in the cemetery of the martyrs near the Basilica di Sant'Abrogio, with its octagonal shape emulating the atrium of the basilica. Complete with arches, pediments, and dentilled cornices, it is a thoroughly Classical composition, constructed in white marble referencing the Duomo in Milan.

A Shift to Modernism

It is another monument, however, where Ponti's shift to Modernism can be seen. The Borletti funerary chapel is a small, rectangular structure completed in 1931, with minimal ornament. The symmetrical facades are flat, save for two angels in low relief above the doors, emphasizing the veins of the gray marble used. Between 1931 and 1938, the 'Case Tipichi', or typical houses, demonstrated a rationalist approach and a further rejection of ornament. The balconies are typical of Gio Ponti's gestures towards expressing the structure, as seen on the soffits of the Domus Julia, for example.

Also constructed within this period was the Rasini House and Tower in the Porto Venezia district of Milan. This would be Ponti's last collaboration with Emilio Lancia, after which they went their separate ways. Sited on a prominent location near the city gates, the building had to negotiate the corner site on Corso Venezia on one side and the Indro Montanelli public gardens on the other. The result was a pair of contrasting blocks - a lower six-story building in white marble holding the corner position and a thirteen-story tower clad mostly in brick adjacent to the park.

The ornament-free lower block is reminiscent of the case tipichi, with care and thought invested in the proportions of the fenestration and the ashlar pattern of the stonework. The balcony structure here is expressed with tapering forms. Similarly, the tower is ornament-free but with variations in the orange brick patterning. A gray stone is used on the base and on window lintels above, and a semi-circular protrusion faces the street from the entrance at ground level to the sixth floor, culminating in a terrace.

The last major work to be completed before the outbreak of the Second World War was the Palazzo Montecatini, the office headquarters for one of Italy's most important industrial groups, which was celebrating its 50th anniversary in 1938 with the opening of the building. On a site with three street frontages, the office building has two wings with a connecting tower forming an H in plan. With a reinforced concrete structure, the design followed a rational grid that integrated modern building services technologies and attempted to reduce the level of reinforcement. The directors' offices were placed centrally in the tower, with equal proximity to both wings. The facade is of green cipollino marble with metal windows laid flush with the external surface. Thus, it is perceived as a lightweight cladding with no thickness.

Post-War Works & Legacy

Ponti's work paused as Europe descended into war once again. The reconstruction period after the Second World War saw an industrial and building boom, when Ponti's most well-known works were constructed. In 1952, he established a new partnership with Antonio Fornaroli and Alberto Rosselli and constructed a new office for the firm, which would also be an architecture laboratory and an exhibition space. The period after the war saw another new home for Ponti in the Via Dezza building, designed by his office. Other projects include the large Harar-Dessiè social housing district, as well as projects abroad.

One of Ponti's most important works, the Pirelli Tower, was completed in 1960. Designed for the Milan-based tire company, it sits prominently in central Milan near the impressive Centrale railway station on a former tire factory site bombed during the war. Pirelli was in a good financial position in the 1950s and commissioned Ponti to design an American-style skyscraper. Designed with engineer Pier Luigi Nervi, the tower had a long, narrow plan that required careful structural engineering. Its structural piers became narrower up the building, a feature expressed on the facade. The vertical slit at the narrow ends of the tower, coupled with the floating blade roof at the top, give the impression of a tower made of separated planes.

Milan, the place of birth and death of Gio Ponti, is the receptacle of a sizeable portion of his works, tracking his architecture from the early neo-classical residential buildings to the rationalist skyscrapers. Ponti's work was not just in architecture. In the inter-war period, he published his book La Casa all'Italiana, and in 1941, he founded the architecture and design magazine of the fascist regime, STILE. The magazine ended with the defeat of the fascists, and, post-Second World War, he went on to found the architecture magazine Domus.

Nor was his design work confined to buildings. Being in the center of Italy's manufacturing region, he worked with several industrialists in the design of furniture, ceramics, silverware, and glassware. He has extensive work with Milan-based Ginori in the design and production of ceramics and porcelain, and with Fontana Arte, also Milan-based, in the design of lamps. His industrial design, architecture, and writing were also accompanied by his involvement in the Monza Biennials and the establishment of the Milan Triennial. Thus, Gio Ponti's legacy and the city of Milan are fused in history in multiple ways.