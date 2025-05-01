Architecture and Spirituality: 12 Churches and Chapels in Latin America

Save this picture! Santa María de los Caballeros Chapel / MGP Arquitectura y Urbanismo. © Andrés Valbuena

Latin America is home to the largest Catholic population in the world—more than 25% of all Catholics globally live on this continent. Here, faith has shaped not only spiritual life but also cities' cultural, social, and urban fabric. Since the first temples, built during European colonization, the architecture of Catholic churches in the region has undergone profound transformations. The once-imposing features of colonial Baroque and richly ornamented façades have gradually given way to bolder, more contemporary expressions that reflect local realities, a search for identity, and a spirit of architectural experimentation.

Today, churches are being designed not only as spaces for worship but also as cultural and architectural landmarks. This shift is largely influenced by religious buildings from other traditions, which have challenged conventional expressions of faith and inspired new ways of relating architecture to the spiritual experience of the faithful.

These buildings demonstrate a continuous effort to engage with their surroundings, respecting the context in which they are located, exploring local materials and construction techniques, and integrating natural light into interior spaces with sensitivity. In doing so, they invite reflection on themes such as community, spirituality, and landscape. This selection features 12 churches from across Latin America that embody, through their architectural forms, a transition from a colonial past to a vibrant, innovative present rooted in local cultural identity.

From Walls to Squares: Churches Open to the City

In recent decades, Catholicism has faced a gradual decline in the number of adherents in several Latin American countries. In response, church architecture has taken on a strategic role, aiming to create more open, welcoming spaces that are closely integrated into the daily life of communities, such as the Church of Saint Josemaría Escrivá in Mexico. The pursuit of a more accessible architectural language, grounded in local context, reflects a desire to reconnect with the public and promote a more horizontal and inclusive form of spirituality. As a result, many recent church designs feature flexible configurations, human-scale proportions, and strong connections to public spaces, seeking to reestablish both social and spiritual relevance within the urban environment.

More Uses, More Life: The Church as Part of the Whole

Many contemporary churches have expanded their roles beyond religious worship by incorporating multifunctional spaces such as event halls, public libraries, and hospitality areas—an approach exemplified by the expansion of Church(ita) in Chile. By diversifying their functions, these churches become vibrant cultural and community hubs, enhancing their presence in everyday life and deepening their social engagement. This integration of new spaces also reinforces the church’s role as a dynamic, accessible gathering place for the broader community.

Reframing to Belong: Reusing Existing Structures

In several recent projects, architects have creatively reused existing structures, whether by incorporating historical heritage or adapting abandoned buildings into new sacred spaces. Notable examples include the Totihue Chapel and its adjacent silo in Chile, which reimagine former industrial spaces, as well as the reconstruction of the Parish in Las Cabras, which restored a church building damaged by an earthquake. This sustainable and context-sensitive approach honors architectural memory while generating distinctive environments rooted in place. At the same time, the reverse trend has also emerged, with some churches being repurposed as cultural centers, art galleries, or community spaces. These shifts in function reflect the evolving relationship between heritage and contemporary social and urban realities, underscoring the adaptability of religious architecture in a changing world.