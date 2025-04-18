Marianne McKenna and Shirley Blumberg Awarded the 2025 RAIC Gold Medal by the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada

Marianne McKenna and Shirley Blumberg, founding partners of KPMB Architects, have been named the 2025 recipients of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) Gold Medal, the organization's highest distinction. The award recognizes individuals whose work and influence have made an enduring contribution to Canadian architecture. The RAIC Gold Medal will be formally presented at the RAIC Conference on Architecture in June.

+ 2

Marianne McKenna is celebrated for her ability to create architecture that resonates with culture, community, and the arts. She led the transformation of The Royal Conservatory of Music, including Koerner Hall in Toronto, a performance venue praised internationally for its acoustic and architectural features. Additionally, she oversaw the expansion and modernization of Toronto's historic Massey Hall and the renewal of Minnesota's Orchestra Hall. McKenna's portfolio spans workplace strategy, higher education buildings, and places of worship. A strong advocate for design education, she has dedicated herself to teaching, mentorship, and engagement with institutions such as Yale University and Laurentian University.

Shirley Blumberg is recognized for her commitment to architecture that supports inclusion, equity, and the public good. She is best known for her work on projects such as the Toronto Community Housing Corporation's Lawrence Heights redevelopment, the Harrison McCain Pavilion at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa, and the Montreal Holocaust Museum. These projects exemplify her belief that design can be a force for positive change. Blumberg has consistently addressed complex urban challenges through architecture, contributing to reconciliation, affordable housing, and inclusive public space.

Marianne and Shirley have each, in their own right, made profound and lasting contributions to architecture in Canada and abroad. They have helped define what architecture can be—not just as design, but as cultural and civic leadership. - Bruce Kuwabara from KPMB

In other news, Expo 2025 Osaka officially opened on April 13, 2025, at Yumeshima, Osaka. Under the overarching theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," the Expo sets out to explore three pivotal subthemes: Saving Lives, Empowering Lives, and Connecting Lives. In this context, the Swiss Pavilion, designed by Manuel Herz Architekten, explores lightweight materials; the French Pavilion, designed by Coldefy and Carlo Ratti, aims to illustrate how design can connect human and non-human worlds; while the Portuguese Pavilion, designed by Kengo Kuma, offers visitors an immersive exploration of the ocean as a life-giving resource and a cornerstone of sustainability.