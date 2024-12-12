Kengo Kuma Designs Portugal Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka as a Tribute to the Ocean

Save this picture! © AICEP, E.P.E. / Designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates

The Portugal Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka embraces the theme "Ocean, The Blue Dialogue", offering visitors an immersive exploration of the ocean as a life-giving resource and a cornerstone of sustainability. Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the Pavilion aims to reflect Portugal's deep historical, cultural, and economic connections to the sea, creating an architectural and narrative journey that bridges past, present, and future.

Portugal's participation in Expo 2025 highlights its commitment to sustainability, aligning with global Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy). This engagement underscores the ocean's importance as both an economic driver and an essential element of global ecosystems. Nearly 500 years ago, the ocean united Portugal and Japan, a connection that continues to shape their shared future. The Pavilion invites reflection on how this enduring relationship can inspire collaborative efforts to address contemporary challenges while inspiring hope for a better future.

The Pavilion's design translates the ocean's essence into a dynamic architectural form. Occupying a prominent space within the Expo site, its structure, crafted with suspended ropes and recycled nets, echoes the fluidity of waves. These materials interact with natural elements such as sunlight and wind, symbolizing Portugal's dedication to the circular economy and reducing its environmental footprint. From the outside, the Pavilion's flowing forms create a visual impression, with its upper section appearing to float, offering a sense of immersion that resonates with the Expo's theme of empowering lives.

Inside, the Pavilion hosts an exhibition divided into two distinct but interconnected sections. The first explores Portugal's historical relationship with the ocean and its cultural ties with Japan, combining artistic expressions, historical artifacts, and interactive displays. This narrative highlights Portugal's maritime legacy and showcases innovative technologies that continue to shape its future. The second section shifts the focus to sustainability, presenting an immersive multimedia experience that addresses urgent environmental challenges and introduces a harmonious future where humanity and the ocean coexist.

In terms of programming, the scheme includes a restaurant offering Portuguese gastronomy, a retail shop, and a versatile venue for cultural, economic, and scientific programs. These elements aim to strengthen Portugal's global presence in key sectors such as the blue economy, tourism, and culture, fostering opportunities for collaboration and innovation. Throughout its 184 days at Expo 2025, the Pavilion serves as a platform to promote Portugal's leadership in sustainable ocean stewardship and celebrate its role as a beacon of innovation and cultural exchange.

