  Lina Ghotmeh Unveils Design for the Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain for Expo Osaka 2025

Lina Ghotmeh Unveils Design for the Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain for Expo Osaka 2025

Lebanese French architect Lina Ghotmeh with her Paris-based studio Lina Ghotmeh – Architecture has revealed the design for the National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the Expo Osaka 2025. The design draws inspiration from the traditional Bahraini dhow boats, employing the country’s historical boat-building technologies to showcase Bahrain’s craftsmanship and manufacturing heritage. The pavilion is also a not to the hosts of the world expo, drawing parallels with Japanese wood artistry.

By focusing on the maritime history of the country, the pavilion also highlights Bahrain’s strategic geographic location as a maritime crossroads in the Gulf Region as one of the major ports of trade in the area. This has contributed to opening up the country to cultural diversity, driving innovations and creativity. This tradition is well-aligned with the overarching theme of Expo Osaka, "Designing Future Society for our Lives", and its three sub-themes are "Saving Lives", "Empowering Lives", and "Connecting Lives". The Nation Pavilion of Bahrain is located in the “Empowering Lives” area, expecting over 28 million visitors from 150 countries.

Lina Ghotmeh Unveils Design for the Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain for Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 2 of 7
A man works on a large wooden boat (dhow) at a shipyard in Manama in about 1950. Image Courtesy of the National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain

The design of the pavilion reinterprets heritage techniques of boat building, resulting in a wooden structure with an outer layer made of aluminum. The design was created to be easily disassembled and recycled after the Expo. The structure also takes into account its position facing the sea by adapting ancient cooling techniques to contemporary needs. This reduces the pavilion’s reliance on mechanical cooling methods, further lowering its impact.

Bahraini design studio Shepherd Studio leads the interior design of the exhibition under the artistic direction of Lina Ghotmeh. The exhibition follows the same concept, highlighting Bahrain's maritime, logistical, and natural resources. Additionally, the pavilion will include a dedicated business section to promote the country’s competitiveness regionally and globally.

Lina Ghotmeh Unveils Design for the Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain for Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 4 of 7
Noah Building the Ark by Jan Sadeler © Public Domain (1586). Image Courtesy of the National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain

The pavilion’s shape reminisces the vessels that once navigated the coasts of Eastern Arabia and East Africa, weaving enchanting tales of a seafaring Bahraini nation. - Lina Ghotmeh

Lina Ghotmeh Unveils Design for the Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain for Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 3 of 7
Japanese constructors building with wood. Image Courtesy of the National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain

Various countries have presented the designs for their national pavilions for Expo Osaka 2025. The French Pavilion, designed by Coledfy and CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, will emphasize both natural and artificial habitats. Trahan Architects has revealed the USA Pavilion, focusing on American innovations. For the Nordic countries, AMDL CIRCLE will create a structure that embodies their spirit and connection to nature. This international exhibition, following the master plan of architect Sou Fujimoto, is scheduled to run from April 13, 2025, to October 13, 2025.

