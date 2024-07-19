The Swiss Pavilion, Designed by Manuel Herz Architekten, Explores Lightweight Materials at Expo Osaka 2025

Switzerland has recently revealed its Pavilion for Expo Osaka 2025 in Kansai. The design of the pavilion was a result of a competition won by Manuel Herz Architekten, NUSSLI, and Bellprat Partner. In line with the Expo's overall theme, "Designing the Future Society for Our Lives," the pavilion aims to minimize environmental impact with a lightweight membrane design that allows for speedy construction and strengthens the relationship between both countries.

The pavilion will feature four lightweight, interconnected spheres, creating a space to showcase Swiss innovation. Visitors will explore an interactive and educational playground showcasing Swiss creativity. The pavilion's rooftop offers views of the Expo, serving as a venue for gathering at the festival.

In keeping with the Expo's theme of sustainable futures, the Swiss Pavilion uses a lightweight membrane design to reduce its environmental impact. Together with NUSSLI and other professionals, the group seeks to design and advance environmentally friendly building methods. The General Commissioner Manuel Salchli emphasized that the “exhibition structure for Osaka will be the lightest ever built by Switzerland for a World Expo .”

The pavilion’s exhibitions will center around three main themes in consecutive order: Augmented Human (robotics, AI, AR/VR); Life (life sciences, education, health, nutrition); and Planet (environment, sustainability, climate, energy). These themes will be integrated into the eight thematic weeks proposed by the Expo, with Switzerland actively participating in discussions on global issues alongside other collaborators.

Designed as a platform to promote Switzerland in Japan, the pavilion features contributions from both the public and private sectors. Some partners joining the pavilion’s effort include design houses, fashion houses, and Swiss wine gastronomy practices. Furthermore, the pavilion provides an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between Switzerland and Japan.

Many other countries have announced their national pavilions for Expo Osaka 2025. The Austrian Pavilion, by BWM Architects, has revealed its design exploring the musical heritage of the country. The National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain, designed by Lina Ghotmeh - Architecture, draws inspiration from traditional Bahraini dhow boats to showcase craftsmanship and manufacturing heritage. Similarly, Trahan Architects has revealed the USA Pavilion, focusing on American innovations.

