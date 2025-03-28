Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Foster + Partners Reveals Masterplan and Shopping Hub for Iași's Palace of Culture Area in Romania

Foster + Partners has just released the design for the redevelopment of Palas Iași, a major mixed-use development in Iași, a city in eastern Romania. The proposal includes a new masterplan centered around the historic Palace of Culture and aims to improve urban connectivity, enhance public green spaces, and upgrade the existing commercial infrastructure. Developed in collaboration with Romanian developer IULIUS, the project aims to bring together retail, cultural, and landscape elements within a unified and accessible framework.

Palas Iasi development. Image © Foster + Partners

The masterplan proposes a significant transformation of the area surrounding the Palace of Culture, strengthening links between the landmark and the rest of the city. A key objective of the scheme is to create a more permeable and walkable environment by introducing tree-lined pedestrian routes and new public spaces, while extending the park and opening up views of the palace.

Palas Iasi development. Image © Foster + Partners

As part of the scheme, the Palas Iași mixed-use complex, which includes the Palas Mall, will be reconfigured to better integrate with its surroundings. A new indoor-outdoor market plaza will connect the mall's atrium with the adjacent park, featuring traditional Romanian stone patterns and a sculptural glass lighting installation. Additional café and seating areas will be added from the interior to the landscaped exterior, aiming to create a more seamless visitor experience.

The design places the neo-Gothic Palace of Culture at the heart of the site, with new landscaped areas acting as a unifying element on both sides of the development. These include water features, sloped lawns, children's play areas, and outdoor event spaces. Archaeological remains and historical site features are incorporated into the landscape design to ensure their long-term preservation.

Palas Iasi development. Image © Foster + Partners
Palas Iasi development. Image © Foster + Partners

Additional upgrades include the redesign of a nearby events hall, with its rooftop activated as a green venue. A continuous architectural "plinth," drawing inspiration from local building traditions, connects the various buildings around the perimeter, offering shaded areas for restaurants and cafés. According to the architects, the overall scheme seeks to reframe the area as a vibrant and accessible destination, while responding to the historic and cultural context of the city.

Palas Iasi development. Image © Foster + Partners
Palas Iasi development. Image © Foster + Partners

In other similar news, projects like the modernization of Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy, aim to update historic infrastructure while preserving its community significance. Similarly, Expo City Dubai is being transformed into a new urban center, integrating existing Expo 2020 structures with new developments to create a cohesive district. In Boston, the Faneuil Gardens public housing redevelopment focuses on connectivity, inclusivity, engagement, and resilience to better integrate with the surrounding neighborhood.

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
