Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Armenian Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2025 Explores AI and Cultural Memory

Armenian Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2025 Explores AI and Cultural Memory

Save

At the 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia 2025, the Republic of Armenia presents "Microarchitecture Through AI: Making New Memories with Ancient Monuments." The pavilion brings attention to the challenges facing cultural heritage today, particularly loss through climate change, conflict, and neglect, while exploring how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence may offer new methods for preservation and reinterpretation.

Armenian Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2025 Explores AI and Cultural Memory - Image 2 of 6Armenian Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2025 Explores AI and Cultural Memory - Image 3 of 6Armenian Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2025 Explores AI and Cultural Memory - Image 4 of 6Armenian Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2025 Explores AI and Cultural Memory - Image 5 of 6Armenian Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2025 Explores AI and Cultural Memory - More Images+ 1

Curated by Marianna Karapetyan and commissioned by Svetlana Sahakyan of Armenia's Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, the exhibition brings together a network of collaborators across digital innovation, architecture, and cultural preservation. Key contributors include Electric Architects, the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, CALFA, and MoNumEd. Together, they examine how cultural memory can be activated and extended through a dialogue between technology and traditional materials.

Save this picture!
Armenian Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2025 Explores AI and Cultural Memory - Image 3 of 6
© MoNumEd, Courtesy of Sipana Tchakerian and Chahan Vidal-Gorène.

At the core of the exhibition is a generative AI model trained on the Armenian Heritage Scanning Project developed by TUMO, a comprehensive archive of digitized Armenian architectural sites. Rather than simply documenting existing monuments, the AI generates new spatial compositions that reinterpret the forms, motifs, and material logic of endangered or vanished structures. These digital outputs are translated into physical form by carving them into tuff stone, a material historically embedded in Armenian architecture.

Related Article

AI and the Built Environment: Bridging Technology, Design, and Cultural Identity

This transition from digital abstraction to physical artifact is central to the pavilion's exploration. By using AI to reinterpret architectural heritage and returning those speculative forms to a traditional material, the exhibition challenges assumptions about authorship, preservation, and the permanence of cultural identity. It considers AI not only as a tool for replication but as a medium that can prompt variation, anomaly, and new narratives.

Save this picture!
Armenian Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2025 Explores AI and Cultural Memory - Image 6 of 6
Courtesy of Electric Architects

The Armenian Pavilion also examines the broader implications of using artificial intelligence in heritage work. It raises questions about the role of machines in shaping cultural expression and the potential for technology to offer adaptive approaches to preservation. Rather than restoring monuments to a fixed historical state, the pavilion proposes a more dynamic process, one that allows for reinterpretation and transformation over time.

Bringing together digital design, craft, and experimental practice, the Armenian Pavilion contributes to ongoing discussions about the future of preservation, the agency of technology, and how cultural memory might be sustained in an era of environmental and political uncertainty.

Save this picture!
Armenian Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2025 Explores AI and Cultural Memory - Image 2 of 6
© MoNumEd, Courtesy of Sipana Tchakerian and Chahan Vidal-Gorène.

Many other pavilions have announced their curation for the 19th International Architecture Exhibition. The Lebanese Pavilion, curated by the Collective for Architecture Lebanon (CAL), is presenting "The Land Remembers," an exploration of ecocide and environmental healing. Additionally, the 2025 Venice Biennale, the Japan Pavilion, curated by Jun Aoki, investigates the evolving role of artificial intelligence in architecture, focusing on the concept of the "in-between." Finally, ​Bulgaria's Pavilion presents "Pseudonature," an installation curated by Iassen Markov that examines sustainability amid artificial intelligence and human intervention.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Armenian Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2025 Explores AI and Cultural Memory" 24 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028294/armenian-pavilion-at-venice-biennale-2025-explores-ai-and-cultural-memory> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags