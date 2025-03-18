Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Heatherwick Studio Redesigns Coex Convention Centre to Reflect Seoul's Evolving Identity in South Korea

Heatherwick Studio Redesigns Coex Convention Centre to Reflect Seoul’s Evolving Identity in South Korea

Heatherwick Studio has been selected to lead the redesign of the Coex Convention Centre in Seoul, following a competition aimed at reimagining the building's purpose and facade. In collaboration with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), the studio's proposal seeks to transform the convention centre into a more open and inviting public space that reflects Seoul's evolving identity.

Coex, which spans 350 metres, is one of South Korea's most significant conference and exhibition venues. However, its current glass structure has been described as generic and does not fully convey its role as a cultural and commercial hub. Heatherwick Studio's winning design introduces a concept inspired by the idea of a "Cabinet of Curiosities," turning the convention centre into a place of discovery and engagement, encouraging visits beyond formal events.

Heatherwick Studio Redesigns Coex Convention Centre to Reflect Seoul’s Evolving Identity in South Korea - Image 2 of 4
Coex convention centre in Seoul / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Devisual

The proposal features a modular facade with stacked 'boxes' of varying sizes, creating flexible spaces for exhibitions, public programming, and conference activities. This approach moves away from the existing fortress-like aesthetic, replacing it with a more dynamic and interactive structure. Beyond the visual transformation, the project aims to integrate the building more naturally into its surroundings.

The ground floor is set to become an active public space, offering a mix of activities that invite both visitors and locals to engage with the site, regardless of whether an event is taking place. The redesign also enhances Coex's connection to the adjacent park, further embedding the venue within the Gangnam community. On the upper levels, new indoor and outdoor spaces will accommodate official events while also providing public access to a sky garden and viewing deck, offering views of Seoul and the Han River.

Heatherwick Studio Redesigns Coex Convention Centre to Reflect Seoul’s Evolving Identity in South Korea - Image 3 of 4
Coex convention centre in Seoul / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Devisual

The intention is to maintain the site's relevance and appeal even when major events are not in progress. Sustainability is a key focus of the redevelopment, with Heatherwick Studio prioritizing material reuse, energy efficiency, and environmental quality in both indoor and outdoor spaces. The project is designed to meet and exceed future sustainability standards while promoting a sense of well-being for visitors and occupants.

Heatherwick Studio Redesigns Coex Convention Centre to Reflect Seoul’s Evolving Identity in South Korea - Image 4 of 4
Coex convention centre in Seoul / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Devisual

Scheduled to be completed in 2029, the redesign of Coex is one of several projects Heatherwick Studio is undertaking in South Korea. Also in Korea, Heatherwick Studio has been selected to lead the transformation of Nodeul Island in Seoul, envisioning it as a vibrant cultural and ecological destination along the Han River. Additionally, the studio is redesigning the Hanwha Galleria in Seoul, aiming to create a more engaging and dynamic urban space that connects the retail experience with the city. Finally, Thomas Heatherwick has been appointed as the curator of the 2025 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism, bringing its multidisciplinary approach to the event's exploration of future urban possibilities.

Image gallery

