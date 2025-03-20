Globalization and Architecture: The Dependency on Foreign Talent in the Global South

Through the post-war 20th century, the Global South saw much influence from foreign architects, often invited by local governments to bring their expertise and visionary thinking. Sought as a symbol of modernity, buildings designed by "starchitects" elevated the image of nations. Decades later, as local industries advance in capabilities, the desire for foreign talent continues to exist. Is this a natural result of globalization or is the continued presence of international architects in the Global South a persistent dependency?

Historical precedents show examples of governments turning to foreign architects for development work, inviting them to design their country's most famous structures. Western architects were frequently commissioned to design landmark projects in the Global South, particularly in post-colonial nations seeking to declare their new identities through architecture. This phenomenon brought new practices and architectural styles to countries that otherwise operated on vernacular forms of expression. Alternative materials also found their way into local practices as they inherited an architectural vocabulary from other lands.

In these instances, the role of local talent was relegated to an educator - on context, climate, and culture. Rather than being in charge of architectural design, regional practitioners were often able to act as collaborators, although under the grand vision of the foreign architect. While the partnership allowed for a degree of regional influence, these ambitious projects often reinforced a perception that architectural excellence was tied to external knowledge.

In Iraq, the push to erase traces of British colonialism and harness oil revenues for development projects set the stage for a Bauhaus-inspired revival. Political instability and regime changes marked the era, yet architects like Walter Gropius were brought in to design institutions like universities that symbolized community and modernity. Despite the turmoil, the collaboration between foreign and local architects like Mahdloom and Munir led to a fusion of Western modernism with Middle Eastern elements. The design featured local construction practices such as shaded spaces, water features for cooling, and strategic orientation of the building.

Other instances include Argentina, where the father of modernism Le Corbusier was invited to envision urban development plans for cities and buildings of cultural importance. The Swiss-French architect's reach was not limited to his own projects but extended through his ideas which were shared with a new generation of local architects. Architects like Juan Kurchan and Jorge Ferrari Hardoy, collaborators on Le Corbusier's South American projects, proved advantageous in adapting modernist concepts to regional requirements.

Not all countries in the Global South followed a trend of enamoration with offshore architects. In contrast to Argentina, Brazil witnessed a modernist movement driven primarily by native talent. Oscar Niemeyer, alongside Lúcio Costa and other Brazilian architects, created a distinctively Brazilian modernism that responded to the country's culture and aspirations. The development of Brasília in the late 1950s as a planned capital city was the epitome of a homegrown vision. Investment into regional architects rather than foreign expertise established Brazil as an architectural innovator instead of an adopter of external ideas.

Although international architects in the Global South have contributed to large-scale project success and the professional development of native architectural practice and discourse, their continued influence invites scrutiny of an ongoing dependency. Today, many globally renowned firms such as Norman Foster's Foster + Partners, Rem Koolhaas' OMA, Gensler, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) have established practices across the region in countries like Brazil, Nigeria, India, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

In Vietnam, many international architects are finding opportunities in large-scale urban planning projects. Since they don't require collaboration with locally licensed architects, these projects are more accessible to Western firms and allow them to diversify their project base outside difficult markets in the United States and Europe. HOK, for example, has been involved in the design of a 27-acre development in Ho Chi Minh City, commissioned by the telecom and real estate company Sacom. Similarly, SOM has worked on multiple master planning projects in Vietnam, including the ambitious Green Tech City in Hanoi, which integrates sustainable urban design principles with flood-resilient landscapes.

The expanding presence of foreign architects in Vietnam is not just driven by a desire to associate with global architectural trends. The real motivations behind the influx are tied to economic factors, specifically international firms' search for new markets. As the U.S. and European industries face stagnation and uncertainty, international practices are on the lookout for emerging economies and fresh opportunities. These projects offer a chance to diversify portfolios and tap into a developing market that is more open to the influence of "starchitects".

The effects of globalization, in this scenario, raises concerns about long-term consequences on the local architecture economy and regional practices. When international firms dominate markets in the Global South, especially on high-profile projects or in the absence of local collaboration, projects risk detachment from their socio-cultural contexts. This dynamic could build a sense of dependency where a country's professionals are relegated to secondary roles rather than being empowered as leaders in determining their own architectural destinies.

Architecture, like many professions, has steadily become more internationalized, with knowledge and expertise fluidly crossing borders. Although a profession that is rooted to location, the success of projects designed by "starchitects" from other nations suggests comparable considerations of local and international talent. The question remains whether these collaborations foster or hinder regional architectural development.

While international architects bring valuable expertise and global perspectives, their dominance could possibly eclipse native talent while perpetuating narratives that glorify Western architectural approaches. Economic factors such as limited local expertise, a shortage of resources, or insufficient training in advanced building techniques often make foreign architects the default option, especially for high-profile projects. In some countries, inviting international firms is not only seen as a way to guarantee quality but also as a means of demonstrating global engagement and modernity.

Is the continued reliance on offshore architects a result of a lack of confidence in local architectural talent? Could a collaborative model, as seen in examples from the past, serve as a catalyst for a stronger local architecture scene through knowledge transfer? The question of whether foreign architects are still needed in the Global South is complex. Globalization has made it easier for industry-wide innovation to spread. The dependency on non-local architects can still be seen as a reflection of historical power dynamics and an economic necessity. Ultimately, the roadmap for architectural practice in the Global South may find success in a hybrid model that embraces both international collaboration and local expertise, for now.