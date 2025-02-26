Foster + Partners and Heatherwick Studio Amongst Shortlisted Teams for Queen Elizabeth II National Memorial in United Kingdom

Save this picture! London, UK - 10th October 2023: Urban London cityscape with modern buildings towering above the River Thames as buses cross Blackfriars Bridge. Image © Shutterstock via Adam Yee

The United Kingdom Government has announced the shortlisted design teams for the national memorial dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, following the first stage of a two-stage open competition that attracted creative talent from the UK and beyond. The five teams moving forward in the competition are Foster + Partners with Yinka Shonibare and Michel Desvigne Paysagiste; Heatherwick Studio with Halima Cassell, MRG Studio, Webb Yates, and Arup; J&L Gibbons with Michael Levine RDI, William Matthews Associates, Structure Workshop, and Arup; Tom Stuart-Smith with Jamie Fobert Architects, Adam Lowe (Factum Arte), and Structure Workshop; and WilkinsonEyre with Lisa Vandy, Fiona Clark, Andy Sturgeon Design, Atelier One, and Hilson Moran.

Participants were required to submit examples of past projects aligned with the vision set by the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, along with details of their multidisciplinary expertise. The shortlisted teams will now advance to the next phase, developing detailed design concepts to be submitted in the spring. The final selection will be made in summer 2025, with the winning team responsible for creating a memorial masterplan that honors Queen Elizabeth II's lifetime of service while offering a space for reflection.

Designs will also be assessed based on criteria such as value for money, placemaking, and visitor experience. Once selected, the winning team will collaborate with the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee to appoint an artist or sculptor for the figurative representation of the late Queen, with this appointment also set to be announced in summer 2025.

The memorial will be located in St James's Park near The Mall at Marlborough Gate, extending to the surrounding area, including the Blue Bridge. This site was chosen for its historical and constitutional significance, as well as its personal connection to Queen Elizabeth II. The final design is expected to be revealed in April 2026, coinciding with the centenary of the late Queen's birth. Meanwhile, the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, established by the UK Government and Royal Household in 2023, is also working on a UK-wide legacy program to commemorate her life and contributions.

