Are Modular Seating Systems Redefining Our Perception of Public Spaces?

What is our vision of public spaces from the past? Consider, for instance, a park—arguably the most iconic example of this typology. It is an environment designed with winding paths and rest areas, where we often find tables and fixed benches, positioned along the way. Its design prioritizes permanence and contemplation. But when we turn to the present, how do we envision it now? Indeed, the traditional concept of public space has not disappeared entirely. However, our way of interacting with it has changed, driven by the need for flexibility in ever-changing environments. This shift has sparked the exploration of new design approaches. As a result, modular seating systems have become a dynamic field of experimentation, continuously adapting to changing uses and perceptions.

It's not that people today sit radically differently than in the past, but rather that seating elements have become more versatile. Their composition and design can vary significantly, offering multiple configuration possibilities. While an isolated seat serves a specific function, when it is part of a larger whole and considered within a broader vision, it can completely transform the atmosphere and perception of space. But what do we mean by "public"? This is where broadening our perspective becomes essential. A public space is an area of free access and collective use, where much of a community's social, cultural, and civic life unfolds. Traditionally associated with plazas, parks, and streets, it also includes indoor settings such as libraries, markets, or transport stations, as long as their function and access remain unrestricted.

A Quick Look at Modular Seating Elements Through the Past, Present, and Future

Modularity in seating systems can be traced back to the Japanese tradition of tatamis and zabuton cushions. The tatami as a versatile base for various daily activities, while the zabuton prioritized comfort. Together, they reflect a concept of space that closely mirrors today's design principles, where furniture adapts to different configurations based on the activities we engage in. Centuries later, this same logic persists in contemporary design. A clear example is the Living Tower (1969), which advanced modularity beyond functional flexibility by exploring a sculptural form that encouraged social interaction. More than just an adaptable piece of furniture, it became a space in itself, incorporating different levels of use within a single structure.

Today, modularity is not merely a design principle but a condition inherent to the way we inhabit space. It's not just about systems that rearrange individual units beyond a square module; it's a broader logic that spans from architecture to furniture, responding to the rapidly evolving dynamics of change and adapting to the needs of different generations and social interactions. From hybrid workspaces to urban environments in constant transformation, the flexibility of seating systems has allowed us to explore configurations beyond traditional schemes, be they radial, reticular, or linear.

Where are we going? The new dynamics of public space, which are increasingly flexible and sometimes ephemeral, suggest that nomadic architecture will be a constant in the future. In this context, modular seating systems find an opportunity area, responding to the growing need for our spaces to fulfill multiple functions. The same module can be an armchair, a love seat, or even transform into a bed, adapting to those who live on the go. Paradoxically, modularity is ceasing to be strictly systematic and is becoming more human: it's no longer just about flexibility; it's about how furniture enables people to reinvent their uses, needs, and habits.

Shaping Atmospheres Through Furniture: Impact on Social Interaction and Community

Modular seating arrangements go beyond merely occupying space; they influence our interactions. When set up in a circle or semicircle, they promote collaboration by creating an atmosphere where dialogue flows, allowing all participants to have an equal presence. This layout is well-suited for meeting spaces, team-building activities, or community gatherings, where open communication and collaborative idea development are essential to social interaction. When modules are organized flexibly and scattered, casual meeting points emerge, encouraging spontaneous conversations and unexpected connections in public areas or waiting spaces.

Social integration is enhanced through more dynamic configurations, such as spiral or staggered layouts, which break the rigidity of linear designs and facilitate connections among diverse groups. Arranging units of various heights and orientations, these seating systems transform the space, fostering an atmosphere that encourages organic interactions. In this sense, modular furniture meets functional needs and serves as a tool to redefine coexistence, turning spaces into scenes of exchange, diversity, and belonging.

An additional layer arises when considering an inclusion and accessibility-oriented perspective. Modular systems not only configure atmospheres in public spaces but also play a key role in opening up to the diversity of users that inhabit these environments daily. We are moving beyond the idea of a seat designed for a standard user toward a more inclusive vision, where anthropometry, bodily diversity, and varying physical, emotional, and intellectual conditions shape how people engage with the space.

This emerging vision expands the possibilities of design beyond traditional ergonomics. A seat can support those who cannot maintain one posture for long, provide a sense of security for someone with anxiety, encourage exploration in a child's environment, or facilitate interaction in social spaces. By addressing a wider range of needs, design helps make public spaces more accessible, allowing for multiple ways of inhabiting them and generating different atmospheres within the same ambiance.

So, are modular seating systems redefining our perception of public space? The answer is yes. When we think about the future of public spaces, it's easy to imagine a scenario vastly different from today. Sociocultural dynamics are constantly evolving, and with them, our perception and configuration of space. Although architecture sets the overall framework, it is the furniture that articulates much of its function. Beyond simply offering a place to rest, the way we sit shapes hierarchies of use, patterns of social interaction, and spatial dynamics, making it a key factor in how we experience the built environment.

As an opportunity for architects and designers, modular seating systems offer underexplored possibilities for setting new standards in light of the physical, social, and cultural disconnection and isolation that saturate urban contexts, where the sense of belonging to a community often fades. Although cities are both dense and heterogeneous, which might lead one to believe that connection is inevitable, it is in that very environment that interaction and encounters face barriers. While public space is one way to address these challenges on an urban scale, modular furniture systems—on a more human scale—present themselves as a pivotal tool for fostering interaction and creating spaces for sharing.

