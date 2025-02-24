How Architecture Drives Scientific Discovery: Lab and Research Facility Design Across Scales

The synergetic relationship between architectural design and scientific discovery tends to be rarely addressed, yet a lucrative proposition. The built environment holds immense potential in supporting research breakthroughs and innovation and the scientific community. The influence extends beyond physical spaces to include both internal dynamics and external engagement through strategic design interventions that connect various caches of impact, from individual researchers to the broader community.

Deepa Balgi, Science + Technology Principal at interdisciplinary design firm HGA, champions the importance of connectivity across levels—within neighborhoods, across the building, and throughout the campus. UCSF's Barbara and Gerson Bakar Research and Academic Building (BRAB), a project by HGA, Snøhetta, and Hensel Phelps, is a strong embodiment of this philosophy. The 323,000-square-foot facility houses 147,100 square feet of reconfigurable research labs adaptable to evolving scientific needs, along with centralized and decentralized support spaces, a 23,200-square-foot area for the UCSF School of Nursing, and an 8,000-square-foot clinical research suite.

Modern research facilities have developed design approaches to create environments that drive scientific discovery and innovation. One particular tactic involves the creation of research "neighborhoods" in interior spaces, as seen in BRAB. Here, "neighborhoods" organize researchers in their workplace around specific discovery themes such as diabetes, cancer, and microbiome medicine.

Research Neighborhoods for Interdisciplinary Collaborations

The neighborhood concept sparks interdisciplinary collaboration by allowing scientists working on related challenges to easily interact and share insights. Neighborhoods surpass the limitations of conventional lab layouts that would often isolate researchers in separate rooms or departments. The variety in their work allows for spontaneous collaboration that may result in breakthroughs relating to similar research outcomes. This design choice echoes the need for spaces that support team-based science rather than siloed individual efforts, a broader trend in research facility planning.

As Balgi notes, "Creating neighborhoods that support team-based science with labs organized by discovery teams in turn accelerates research collaboration and scientific breakthroughs." These environments incorporate infrastructure while promoting impromptu interactions such as dedicated huddle areas, write-up spaces both inside and outside labs, and informal gathering spots like coffee stations.

At the micro level, each neighborhood combines labs, write-up areas, offices, huddle spaces, and coffee spots to create an inviting work environment favorable to formal and informal interactions. The macro level may feature common areas such as town centers, conference rooms, and shared amenities within the facility, where larger interactions and group meetings can occur.

Campus-level integration ensures that buildings function as part of a larger ecosystem. BRAB exemplifies this through its SkyBridge connection to adjacent research and clinical facilities. This connection allows researchers, some of whom are also clinicians, to transition between patient care and laboratory research, supporting their cross-functional practices.

Additionally, the health and wellness of researchers is a valuable consideration in the design of productive work environments. Research consistently shows that the quality of the workplace directly influences the quality of work produced. Elements such as natural light, noise control, and air quality are integral to supporting the physical and mental well-being of researchers. By prioritizing researcher wellness, institutions can not only enhance productivity but also attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive field.

Connecting the Campus and the Community

True innovation flourishes when institutions maintain permeable boundaries with their surroundings. BRAB demonstrates how thoughtful architectural planning can birth an ecosystem that aids groundbreaking discoveries while engaging with the community. The building's role extends beyond its research functions, serving as a bridge between UCSF and the San Francisco community. Located on the historic site of UC Hall, the first University of California hospital built in 1917, BRAB prioritizes public engagement through the revitalized Parnassus Streetscape and a new east-west public promenade. This pedestrian-friendly space features native plants, welcoming seating areas, and scenic overlooks with views of the city, Golden Gate Park, and the Pacific Ocean.

The facility's design actively addresses campus connectivity challenges. As Balgi explains, "Previously, the existing building created a barrier, preventing easy access through the campus. Now, with the new design, we're providing a pathway for people to go through the building and connect to Mount Sutro." The addition of public-facing retail spaces and outdoor seating areas creates opportunities for interaction between researchers and local residents, effectively dissolving traditional boundaries between academic institutions and their communities.

The integration of industry into research spaces is another strategy for driving innovation. By co-locating industry partners within academic or research institutions, both sides can benefit from increased collaboration, accelerating the transfer of research into practical applications. A notable example of this approach is the State University at Albany's ETEC building, which builds partnerships between students, faculty, and private companies working on technologies in fields like climate science and biotechnology.

On Penn Engineering Today, Ian Scheffler highlights the importance of understanding how researchers interact with their environment beyond the physical elements like workbenches, equipment, and utilities. The relationship between the lab layout and researcher productivity is interesting — how well the space supports collaboration, workflow, and even mental well-being can make a noticeable difference in scientific output.

Effective lab planning plays a pivotal role in supporting scientific discovery, especially when designing spaces that accommodate work at multiple scales—from individual workstations to entire research campuses. A well-planned laboratory seamlessly integrates form and function to maximize efficiency while maintaining a safe and comfortable environment for researchers. The goal is to craft spaces where science can thrive, whether in a tight, modular layout or a more expansive, collaborative zone.

As scientific discovery methodologies evolve, the design of research spaces plays a supportive role in aiding collaboration and optimizing performance. As research increasingly involves multidisciplinary teams working across various sectors, designing spaces that encourage interaction is critical. Assessing research facility design at multiple scales enhances the impact of scientific innovation on the community while enabling the public to actively participate in and benefit from the research process. Through close collaboration with research clients, architectural teams have the potential to design spaces that go beyond functionality, delivering environments where ideas can flourish, connections can form, and scientific advancements can thrive. Design provides the frameworks for these relationships to thrive, where rapid research and prototyping support innovation in our societies.