Tatiana Bilbao, Alison Brooks, and Jun'ya Ishigami Among Architects Elevated to AIA Honorary Fellowship

The American Institute of Architects (AIA), a professional organization dedicated to supporting architects and advancing the field of architecture, has announced the elevation of 93 architects to its College of Fellows. This recognition is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the profession and society. This year's class includes 83 AIA member-architects and 10 international architects granted Honorary Fellowship. The newly elevated Fellows will be recognized at the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025 (AIA25) in Boston. Among the Honorary Fellows are Tatiana Bilbao, Alison Brooks, and Jun'ya Ishigami, known for their innovative approaches to design and urbanism.

Fellowship in the AIA is considered a distinction, with fewer than three percent of members achieving this honor. The program was established to acknowledge architects who have demonstrated excellence in their careers and have had a meaningful impact on the field at a national or international level. Candidates must have at least ten years of AIA membership and must have contributed to areas such as architectural design, professional practice, education, industry coordination, or community development.

The selection process is conducted by a 10-member Jury of Fellows, which evaluates nominees based on their professional achievements and influence. This year's jury was chaired by Carl D'Silva, FAIA, of Perkins&Will, along with other architects from various sectors of practice and academia.

The 2025 class of Fellows represents architects from a range of locations and specialties across the United States, working in areas including design, sustainability, planning, and education. The Honorary Fellowship program, which recognizes international architects for their contributions to the profession, includes recipients from Mexico, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Read on for the complete list of newly elevated Honorary Fellows. The elevation to Fellowship is regarded as a professional milestone, highlighting each recipient's work and leadership in the field. More information on the newly elevated Fellows and Honorary Fellows is available on the AIA website.