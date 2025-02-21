Refracting Light and Redefining Space: Glass Bricks in Contemporary Interiors

Glass bricks have been widely used in architecture, eventually becoming a staple of the 1980s architectural styles. Some examples of construction with this material could be the classic "Maison de Verre" by Pierre Chareau and Bernard Bijvoet in Paris or the more modern take of Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP with the Optical Glasshouse in Japan. In recent years, glass bricks are becoming increasingly popular, no longer relegated to older aesthetics. Instead, they have evolved into versatile design elements that bring light, texture, and character into contemporary interiors. Their ability to diffuse natural and artificial light while maintaining privacy has reignited interest among designers seeking innovative ways to enhance indoor spaces while taking advantage of natural light.

Interestingly, Glass bricks have actually been around for longer than most people would expect, over a century to be precise. Originally created by the Swiss architect Gustave Falconnier in 1886, these original "briques de verre" were blown into a mold and had a hollow center with an open hole at the end. During the World's Columbian Exposition of Chicago in 1893, the product was presented to a world stage for the first time. However, it didn't really take hold until 1933, during the Chicago Century of Progress Exposition, where the Owens-Illinois Glass Company built a temporary structure using glass bricks to promote the product.

Today, modern manufacturing techniques allow for a wide range of textures, colors, and shapes, paired with enhanced thermal resistance due to their hollow interior. This versatility is transforming the material into a canvas for creative expression. Whether arranged as partitions, embedded into flooring, or incorporated into furniture, glass bricks offer endless possibilities to redefine interior environments, balancing transparency with privacy and durability. This article explores how they can be used for interior design through three distinct applications: functional partitions, light-enhancing installations, and as artistic elements.

Functional Partitions: Creating Boundaries Without Barriers

The projects featured in this section demonstrate the use of glass bricks to create semi-private, functional partitions that enhance spatial dynamics. In The Shop Downstairs in Singapore, glass block partitions are strategically placed to separate private and public areas while maintaining an airy, connected atmosphere. Similarly, the GLOW Showroom in South Korea utilizes expansive glass surfaces to blur the boundary between interior and exterior, creating a seamless visual flow that draws customers inward. At 1R Australia Gym in Melbourne, illuminated glass bricks are employed in the reception area, creating a textured light display that also serves as space dividers and railings.

Light-Enhancing Installations: Amplifying Natural Illumination

Glass bricks can also amplify lighting conditions, contributing to spatial ambiance and functionality in innovative ways. In the HARMAY Beijing Flagship Store by AIM Architecture, they use the material in a façade that diffuses daylight, casting soft shadows while maintaining an industrial, enigmatic exterior that draws visitors inward. Similarly, CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee – White Lantern by PT Arch Studio employs translucent masonry around the upper façade, transforming the café into a glowing lantern at night and mitigating harsh sunlight during the day in the warm climate. Meanwhile, the CL Warehouses by VAGA incorporate these modular elements alongside structural masonry to introduce natural light into the flexible commercial spaces, reducing the need for artificial illumination while maintaining a cost-efficient design. Finally, Charlee Restaurant and Bar by kaviar:collaborative in India uses them to create a subtle, textured façade that enhances the sense of mystery and intrigue, allowing light to filter through while maintaining a clandestine atmosphere of the speakeasy.

Artistic and Decorative Applications: Turning Walls into Canvases

Apart from their structural and light-enhancing functions, glass bricks have evolved into artistic design elements that transform walls into visual statements. In KIMYONA Restaurant by AZAZ Architects, they enclose the dining area, mimicking the mystery of a photographer's darkroom by diffusing light and creating a sense of intrigue from the street. Similarly, A Garden by Fangwei Architect employs them in a curved translucent wall that flows seamlessly between interior and exterior spaces, blurring boundaries while adding a sculptural quality to the floral studio's serene courtyard. HEB'S Restaurant by Maden Group reinterprets glass bricks as joyful, light-infused surfaces that evoke the feeling of perpetual spring. By painting the wall behind the glass blocks in yellow, they make the wall work as a decorative twist. In FoodX Poznan Restaurant by mode:lina architekci, the material is used as a nostalgic nod to the bold aesthetics of the 1980s and 90s, forming the bar and accentuating walls with colorful reflections.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.