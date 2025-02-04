Modernism in Africa: Shedding Light on Nigeria’s Rich Heritage of Education Buildings

Save this picture! Arieh Sharon / Faculty of Social Sciences, Ile-Ife. Image © Jean Molitor

In late 2024, an important addition was made to the growing literature on Modern architecture in Africa. "Modernism in Africa: The Architecture of Angola, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda" was published by Docomomo International and Birkhäuser, shedding light on multiple previously unpublished buildings. The book has a focus on education, although other building types are included. Amongst these are several university buildings in Nigeria which are explored here. Like other Modern buildings on the continent, they illustrate historical narratives of independence, decoloniality, international relations, and architectural education.

+ 10

As the editors note, educational buildings have been a key driver of development in Africa. The design and construction of educational institutions were an important part of the post-war Modernism construction boom on the African continent, which coincided with post-independence nation-building. The editors also note that, so many decades after their construction, "these edifices born of hope and expectation have generally stood the test of time and remain recognizable features in many African cities and landscapes."

Across most of sub-Saharan Africa, two waves of educational buildings could be identified, with examples in Nigeria. The first wave happened in the pre-independence period, such as the University of Ibadan masterplan and its Main Library by Fry and Drew. This also included the climatically-driven buildings of Tropical Modernism such as Arieh Sharon and A. A. Egbor's Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife. The Second wave came in the late 1960s onwards and included the University of Lagos' (UNILAG's) Main Library, the Faculty of Sciences, and the Senate House.

Related Article From Kumasi to Khartoum: How Architectural Education in Africa Was Influenced by Modernism

Obafemi Awolowo University

Arieh Sharon, a Bauhaus-educated architect from Israel, designed the campus of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) as a self-contained town. The faculties of Agriculture, Humanities, and Social Sciences were arranged in the central core of the campus. Climatic design methods varied from the use of an external skin shading grid of the Faculty of Agriculture to the inverted pyramid forms of the Humanities and Social Sciences faculties, with all three composed as a series of one or more linear forms in the East-West direction to encourage cross ventilation.

The first of these to be constructed was the Faculty of Agriculture in 1965, five years after the country's independence. The linear, rectangular block exhibits archetypal Modernist features such as its free façade enabled with long-span concrete, its elevation on pilotis and a main entrance on the second floor approached by access bridges, and a roof terrace. The circulation consists of cantilevered open decks on the north façade which also provide shading. The southern façade, with no cantilevered deck, has a tighter grid of brise soleil elements that provide shading.

To the south is the Faculty of Humanities which was completed only a year later. It consists of three linear blocks and two auditoria also arranged in an East-West direction and connected with a gangway that gently descends from North to South. The main blocks are of four stories formed as inverted pyramids, with each upper story shading the one below. Each level is expressed with solid white projecting bands that stand prominently against the dark grey free façade behind. As the top floors are wider, they contain the classrooms, while the lower floors have the offices and seminar rooms.

Circulation is via an open corridor on the north side with a narrower passage providing access around all sides of each story. Each block has two staircases. The one to the south is integrated into the main volume, while the one on the north stands freely as a sculptural element in the landscape, its solid white balustrades continuing the white bands of the main façade. It is worth noting that a Conservation Management Plan was completed for the Faculty of Humanities in 2023, the first of its kind for an African university campus.

Lying further to the west is a third building by Sharon, the Faculty of Social Sciences. Although completed much later, in the 1980s, it exhibits Bauhaus-type features from the turn of the twentieth century, such as the raising of the building on pilotis. Again, this is a series of linear blocks arranged East-West with a connecting gangway. In this case, the characteristic feature of the Faculty of Social Sciences is its 'double inverted pyramid' form – composed of slanted columns that dramatically project away from the façade at ground level to support the extended roof canopy that provides shading three stories above. These break up the long façade into nineteen bays, 8m in length.

Within the blocks are courtyards where the slanted columns are replicated. The floor plates above expand per story, diminishing the courtyard opening and forming the 'double inverted pyramid'. The courtyards are lined with access galleries on the upper levels, connected with staircases down to the ground. They contribute to providing stack ventilation and diffuse natural light into the interior.

University of Lagos

These buildings at OAU were part of the 'first wave' of Modernist higher education buildings. The 'second wave' buildings are characterized by a more brutalist aesthetic with more exposed concrete, as seen on several buildings at the University of Lagos. The Main Library at UNILAG is one such building. Designed by American architect Robert S. McMillan, its symmetrical composition sits monumentally in its landscape and is described as 'strategically positioned, serving as a visual anchor for the surrounding buildings.'

The Faculty of Sciences, by Godwin and Hopwood Architects, is an ensemble of several buildings comprising lecture rooms, laboratories, and administrative spaces as well as outdoor spaces. A larger block to the north is connected to one to the south via covered walkways crossing a courtyard. Three lecture theatres in the form of sculptural concrete shells are attached to the southern block. Whilst many climate-responsive elements are present as with the first wave buildings, the materiality here is very much of the second wave, with plentiful exposed concrete.

A rich history of educational buildings is evident in Nigeria and other countries in Africa. The study and documentation of historic Modernist buildings can contribute to their preservation. Moreover, as the editors note in the preface, 'the written, visual and digital documentation of the built cultural heritage of Africa is a prerequisite for sustainable urban and social development.'

This article is part of an ArchDaily series called "Rediscovering Modernism in Africa." Many buildings from the Modern Movement in Africa are of high architectural quality. Despite being several decades old and historically important, they have only recently gained attention in international discussions. This series explores this rich history. As always, at ArchDaily, we greatly appreciate our readers' contributions. If you have a project you think should be featured, please submit your suggestions.