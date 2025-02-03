"Architecture as an Interface That Must Adapt:" ecoLogicStudio on Nature-Inspired Urban Design in Louisiana Channel Interview

In a recent interview with Louisiana Channel, ecoLogic Studio discusses a new approach to architecture that explores the relationship between nature and urban design. Claudia Pasquero and Marco Poletto, the studio's lead architects, explain that modern architecture should be rethought to adapt to the changing environment and to serve as a connection between urban life and natural systems. The architects compare the current transformation in the field to the period of the Renaissance, when architecture evolved in response to the needs of society. Today, they argue, there is an opportunity for architects to learn from nature and design urban spaces that are both sustainable and functional.

The discussion focuses on how natural processes can inform design. The architects note that inspiration can be drawn from everyday elements of the natural world, such as the intricate structure of a spider web or the collective behavior of microorganisms. In fact, they emphasize that these natural models offer insight into creating systems that are not only efficient in form but also effective in function. This approach involves using digital technologies to simulate natural behaviors, which can help architects develop structures that respond dynamically to their surroundings.

So architecture as an interface needs to adapt and change. It's not a fortress anymore, framed by the perspective view. It's an interface that needs to be more permeable, dynamic and sensitive to be able to allow a continuous relationship between the human and the biosphere, between the urban sphere and the biosphere. -- Claudia Pasquero, ecoLogic Studio

Another important aspect of the conversation was the role of everyday biological elements in urban settings. The architects point out that systems as simple as microalgae placed in homes, offices, or public spaces can have a significant impact on urban life. These small systems have the potential to produce energy, reduce pollutants, and even generate food. This vision represents a shift away from traditional, static forms of architecture toward a more integrated and interactive model where the urban environment and natural processes work together.

The interview also touched on the concept of rethinking the scale of architecture. Instead of constructing large-scale, isolated projects, ecoLogic Studio proposes a bottom-up approach where numerous small interventions collectively transform the urban landscape. This method is seen as a way to re-establish a closer connection between human-made structures and the living world. The architects emphasize that this is not about a single breakthrough invention but about nurturing an ongoing movement that gradually redefines the relationship between cities and nature.

By proposing an architecture that functions as a dynamic interface with nature, ecoLogic Studio hopes to pave the way for a future where urban spaces are more resilient and responsive to environmental challenges. The studio envisions cities where daily practices incorporate natural processes, ultimately leading to more balanced and sustainable communities.

AirBubble Restorative Space / ecoLogicStudio.

