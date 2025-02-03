Nomadic Architecture: Why Tomorrow's Buildings Might Need to Move

Save this picture! Moca/ Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia . Image © Adria Goula

In early Mongolia, herders dismantle their yurt - a portable round tent made of felt or animal skin - in pursuit of new lands where they can raise their livestock. Not much further away is a digital nomad in Bali, preparing their next move into a co-living space in Ho Chi Minh City. Though separated by vast distances and cultural divides, these individuals are united by a timeless human desire - a quest mobility and adaptable living spaces. In light of geopolitical changes and emerging lifestyles, the demand for flexible residential architecture intensifies. In this era of increased mobility, is it enough for people alone to move, or will the buildings of tomorrow need to follow suit?

The number of digital nomads has risen in recent years, driven by a desire for flexibility, improved work-life balance, and the ability to travel while working. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this shift dramatically, with 88% of employees working from home regularly during the crisis, compared to just 31% before. This transformation has catalyzed new housing models, particularly "subscription housing" - where occupants pay a monthly fee to rent furnished apartments, utilities and services. Companies like Cabin have emerged to meet this need, offering a large network of living spaces across the world that customers can switch between, creating digital communities.

The appeal of subscription living extends beyond mere convenience, fostering a sense of community through shared spaces and organized events that facilitate networking and socializing. By providing move-in ready spaces with all necessities included, this approach not only saves time but also offers cost-effectiveness by avoiding the recurring expenses associated with furnishing and establishing utilities in various locations.

The architectural response to this mobility trend has taken multiple forms, with modular designs leading the way. These structures can adapt to changing needs, allowing for easy expansion or contraction of living and working spaces. In Slovenia, ekokoncept prefabricated buildings exemplifies this approach with their Mini For-2, a compact wooden dwelling that embodies a blend of functionality, portability, and eco-consciousness. What sets the Mini For-2 apart is its adaptability - its external dimensions have been carefully calculated to allow for seamless transportation of the entire unit in one piece, simplifying logistics while enabling users to relocate their home with minimal hassle. For those requiring additional space, the basic module can be extended up to 8 meters or connected with other modules, offering endless combinations to suit changing needs.

In the hospitality sector, Moliving has emerged as the first nomadic hospitality group, revolutionizing the industry with their modular technology to "productize" hotel rooms. This startup offers a unique end-to-end sustainable and scalable solution, enabling landowners to monetize underutilized assets. Their innovative process allows hotels to be built in months instead of years, at a fraction of the traditional cost, enabling a hotel to be "at the right place, at the right time."

Architecture on wheels, or "mobitecture", is another typology that emerged from the desire to adventure off-grid. These habitable structures can be either driven or towed from place to place. Some of the most notable examples include the increasingly popular "tiny homes" that fit the program of a regular house all into a compact area. Many homes are under 40 square meters, and only provide minimal storage, meaning that the occupants can only bring a fraction of their personal belongings.

Designed to fit on standard flatbed vehicles or be placed directly on the ground, the Cocoon Freelancer measures 185 by 320 centimeters internally and features high-tech vacuum glass and thick solid wood walls with special stabilizing chambers. The wooden cabin, inspired by Alpine houses and Japanese temples, is constructed using "moon wood," a uniquely harvested timber that offers superior durability and sustainability. Built to fit on standard 3.5-ton flatbed vehicles, the structure represents a step towards sustainable and flexible living spaces that can adapt to nomadic lifestyles.

The convergence of digital nomadism and subscription living is prompting architects to rethink building design fundamentally. Tomorrow's buildings might need to be more adaptable, modular, and even mobile to accommodate these changing lifestyles. Architects are exploring various solutions, including textile structures and inflatable architecture, which are gaining attention for their portability and quick setup times. These modern designs echo the principles of traditional nomadic dwellings, adapted for contemporary needs.

The concept of floating settlements has emerged as a response to sea-level rise and climate change, supporting the idea of nomadic architecture that is not fixed to a specific place. This aligns with the broader concept of "neo-nomadic urbanism," which extends beyond simple mobility to encompass adaptive responses to increasingly dynamic life situations. These developments raise important questions about how urban planning and architecture can evolve to better serve these changing patterns of habitation and movement within our cities.

However, mobile architecture faces significant challenges. Building codes, zoning laws, and infrastructure systems are all designed around the assumption of architectural permanence. Access to water, electricity, and the internet in remote locations can be problematic. There are also concerns about how the transient nature of mobile communities could affect local economies and social structures, as well as ensuring that mobile architecture remains environmentally sustainable.

Yet, as climate change and remote work continue to reshape our relationship with place, the pressure for architectural innovation grows. The hardest part of nomadic life isn't the travel or the remote work – it's finding spaces that truly support this lifestyle. Mobile architecture isn't just about moving buildings but creating spaces that understand and enable mobility itself. As we move away from sedentary lifestyles, the very nature of our cities must evolve to accommodate this transformation.