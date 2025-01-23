Valerio Olgiati Unveils Rruga Adem Jashari, a New Mixed-Use Development in Tirana, Albania

Swiss architect Valerio Olgiati has unveiled plans for Rruga Adem Jashari, a mixed-use development in Tirana, Albania, that seeks to blend urban living with the surrounding natural landscape. Positioned at the boundary between the city grid and an adjacent park, the project features three distinctive red concrete towers and a central white ziggurat. Combining residential, hospitality, and retail spaces, the development aims to create a seamless connection between the built environment and nature.

The design takes advantage of its transitional location, with an open plaza at the base of the towers that extends across the street to connect the city with the park. This public space, lined with pine trees, acts as both a visual and physical link between the two environments, reinforcing the project's goal of integrating natural elements into Tirana's evolving urban fabric.

Olgiati's architectural concept is rooted in the idea of stacking blocks to form monumental structures. The three red-toned concrete towers emerge from a shared base, their facades defined by exposed structural pillars arranged with precise logic. These pillars not only provide structural support but also give the towers a sculptural presence, aligning them with the surrounding city grid.

A key feature of the development is the stepped pyramid, or ziggurat, placed at the heart of the project. Constructed from stark white concrete, the ziggurat contrasts with the earthy red tones of the towers and serves as a symbolic architectural statement. Designed as an elevated garden, its terraced steps are planted with pine trees, transforming the structure into a green space that bridges the gap between architecture and nature.

Ultimately, the development will accommodate a variety of uses, with the towers offering flexible residential apartments and hotel accommodations. Meanwhile, the ziggurat will house retail spaces, extending into an underground level to provide additional commercial opportunities.

Tirana is currently experiencing a period of significant urban transformation driven by the ambitious Tirana 2030 Master Plan, envisioned by Italian architect Stefano Boeri. This long-term plan focuses on sustainable growth, increased density, and improved quality of life, with initiatives such as the creation of an "orbital forest" and revitalized public spaces. Olgiati's Rruga Adem Jashari project joins a series of high-profile developments shaping the city, including OODA's fragmented mixed-use towers, Coldefy's Public Administration Hub, and Oppenheim Architecture's College of Europe campus, all of which contribute to Tirana's dynamic architectural evolution.