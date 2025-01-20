The Museum for Architectural Drawing Explores Steven Holl’s Design Process Through Drawing in Berlin, Germany

Save this picture! Chapel of St Ignatius. Image © Steven Holl

The Museum for Architectural Drawing in Berlin, Germany, will host a new exhibition titled "Steven Holl – Drawing as Thought," curated by Kristin Feireiss. The exhibition explores the creative process of internationally renowned architect Steven Holl with a focus on his use of drawing as a fundamental tool in architectural design. Furthermore, the exhibition highlights Holl's extensive artistic practice, which includes over 50,000 sketches, black-and-white drawings, and watercolors, offering insight into his approach to architecture through visual exploration.

+ 16

Steven Holl's architectural designs span museums, libraries, concert halls, and art centers worldwide. The exhibition showcases a curated selection of his drawings, offering a window into the central role drawing plays in his architectural process. Among the works on display are designs for unrealized projects such as the Amerika-Gedenkbibliothek in Berlin (1988) and the Palazzo del Cinema in Venice (1990), as well as preparatory drawings for notable buildings like the Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art in Helsinki (1993–1998), the Chapel of St. Ignatius at Seattle University (1994–1997), Maggie's Centre in London (2012–2017), and The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington (2012–2019).

A focal point of the exhibition is Holl's large-format black-and-white drawings for the Amerika-Gedenkbibliothek project in Berlin, a key moment in his career. The exhibition also features sketches of Holl's personal retreat near the Hudson River, which he describes as his "ideal place" for drawing and reflecting on architectural ideas. Additionally, the exhibition highlights how Holl's drawings are not just preliminary studies but serve as a vital part of his design process, allowing him to explore ideas related to light, space, material, and ecology.

Related Article Water is Coming: DAC Opens Exhibition on Adapting to a Changing World

His sketches range from quick conceptual studies to intricate watercolors, illustrating how art and architecture are intertwined in his work. Holl's commitment to ecological excellence and the experiential qualities of space are evident throughout his designs. The exhibition invites visitors to examine the relationship between drawing and architecture in Holl's work, offering insights into how his designs evolve from initial concept to finished structure. Through the lens of his drawings, the exhibition reveals how Holl's architectural practice is shaped by his artistic exploration.

In other similar news, The Danish Architecture Center (DAC) has opened its new exhibition, "Water is Coming," addressing the escalating global water crisis, prompted by melting polar ice, rising groundwater levels, and increasingly frequent and intense flooding. Similarly, ahead of the official reopening of Notre Dame de Paris, a series of exhibitions were happening worldwide, aiming to use immersive technologies and augmented reality to bring to a wider audience both the restoration efforts and the wider story of the beloved monument. Finally, the "Garden Futures" exhibition, currently showing at the Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam until April 13, 2025, explores the multifaceted history and future of the modern garden.