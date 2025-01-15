From the Tar Pits of Los Angeles to the Forests of Finland, Discover 8 Conceptual Museum Designs from the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! FieldSpace Museum of History and the Future. Image © OF.Studio

Museums and cultural centers hold a unique position in society as spaces for learning, community, and connection. They serve as platforms for preserving history and engaging the public with new ideas and perspectives. Architecture plays a key role in shaping these experiences, providing the physical and emotional framework that enhances how people interact with art, culture, and each other. From monumental structures to more intimate designs, these cultural buildings have the potential to reflect local identities, champion sustainability, and inspire visitors while creating lasting cultural landmarks.

From Los Angeles to Turku and Vinh Long, this collection of conceptual museum and cultural center designs submitted by the ArchDaily community highlights the diversity and creativity of unbuilt projects. Each month, ArchDaily's editors select a collection of conceptual projects centered around a specific theme or program, submitted by architects from across the globe. In this collection, proposals range from a children's museum expansion in the United States to a sustainable agricultural museum in Vietnam, all showcasing how architecture can respond to distinct local contexts while fostering universal themes of education, play, and discovery. Whether celebrating archaeological heritage in Cyprus or reimagining public spaces in Finland, these projects explore how museums can serve as cultural hubs that engage and uplift their communities.

Read on to explore 8 unbuilt museum and cultural center concepts, with descriptions provided by the architects.

Fieldspace Museum of History and the Future / OF.Studio

Turku, Finland

The FieldSpace Museum of History and the Future, designed by OF. Studio, is a dynamic architectural project in Turku, Finland. It merges past and future through contemporary geometries, local industries, and sustainable principles. The building harmoniously blends with its surroundings, reflecting the essence of wild forests and the tranquillity of the pier. Three enclosed volumes, linked by a semi-enclosed area, offer a flexible and vibrant public space, fostering connections between art, culture, and nature while maintaining a sustainable, energy-efficient design for all seasons.

Portland Museum Expansion: Ahoy Children's Museum / Wolfgang & Hite

Louisville, USA

The Portland Museum in Louisville, KY commissioned Wolfgang & Hite to design an expansion that would transform the 50-year-old neighborhood history museum into a multi-generational community space and children's museum called AHOY, the"Adventure House ofYou". The expansion will connect the historic roots of the museum's neighborhood of Portland and its deep relationship with the Ohio River to a nautically-themed immersive experience for kids.

Los Angeles, USA

The Museum of Uncertainty is an ambitious vision situated in the historic La Brea Tar Pits of Los Angeles. This innovative museum blends architecture, history, and science to explore the themes of excavation, discovery, and preservation. It creates an immersive space where visitors can delve into the mysteries concealed beneath the tar, drawing attention to the rich and enigmatic history of the area. The museum is composed of three distinct structures, each designed to offer a unique experiential journey. Visitors begin their adventure at Wilshire Boulevard, where they are symbolically submerged into the tar, a gesture that sets the tone for an experience of exploration and discovery. As they move through the museum, they encounter a captivating exhibit featuring fossils and artifacts, displayed both from storage and along hallways, providing a sense of being amid an ongoing excavation.

Cyprus Archaeological Museum / GilBartolome

Nicosia, Cyprus

Located in Nicosia, Cyprus, our design proposal for the competition for the New Museum of Archaeology aims to establish a dynamic cultural landmark that reflects Cyprus' unique archaeological heritage with a building that would present to the visitor a taste of the marvels that await in its interior. To embody this vision, we developed an architectural language rooted in a pointillist composition of terracotta elements on the building's exterior and a pointillist interplay of light within.

Mekong Delta Agricultural Museum / PES Architects

Vinh Long, Vietnam

PES-Architects, in collaboration with NDV & Partners, was awarded in the Mekong Delta AgriculturalMuseum competition in Vinh Long, Vietnam. Inspired by the Mekong Delta's agricultural landscapes and vernacular architecture, the museum is arranged in village-like pavilions, connecting seamlessly with its surroundings through courtyards, fields, canals, paths, and glass walls. Emphasizing sustainability, it employs passive cooling, local materials, and community-maintained landscapes. The museum aims to celebrate local culture and history while fostering the theme of "harmony with nature."

Razavi Shrine Museum / MARZ design and architecture

Mashhad, Iran



The Holy Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, Iran, spans nearly one million square meters. To unify the scattered museums, a design competition was held. Our third-place proposal introduces a central covered courtyard, echoing the shrine's traditional layout. The design includes an elevated floor supported by five funnel-shaped mega columns around the courtyard. The main volume is buried 36 meters underground, creating a coherent spatial organization that integrates seamlessly with the existing Razavi typology.

Turku Smile / KOSY

Turku, Finland

The Turku Smile, a Museum of History and the Future, reflects on Finland's core values.It seeks to connect the public through an egalitarian experience by reinforcing the democratic, inclusive space for all to enjoy. Designed to endure the test of time by creating meaningful interactions, Turku Smile will be established as the keystone of Linnanniemi's new art district while respecting the historic Turku Castle.The Turku Smile symbolizes a future where public architecture fosters a deep human connection between individuals and with the environment. Inspired by Finland's "Jokaisenoikeus" or freedom to roam, it seamlessly extends the public realm through the lobby, blurring the boundary between interior and exterior, as well as elevating the park experience with lush rooftop gardens. Recognizing the importance of publics paces, the smile has been designed to be inviting, inclusive, and egalitarian as iti nvites the community and visitors to interact, explore, and feel welcomed.

PLAYSCAPE: The New Museum of Architecture and Design / MOREMORE + M² Architecture

Helsinki, Finland

The New Museum of Architecture and Design in Helsinki draws on the powerful symbolism of play, rooted deeply in Finnish culture, to create an immersive experience that celebrates curiosity, community, and creativity. Inspired by the circus – a timeless symbol of joy and spectacle in our collective memory – the museum space captures the sense of wonder and freedom associated with these playful spaces. Here, visitors are welcomed to experience architecture as a place of imagination and experimentation, much like stepping into a big top tent where surprises await at every corner. This concept of "play" is central, resonating with Nordic traditions that see play not as mere recreation but as a tool for social connection and learning. From the post-war "Junk Playgrounds" to today's emphasis on controlled-risk environments, the play has always encouraged people to test boundaries, interact openly, and push creative limits.

