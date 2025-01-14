What If Every Brick Had a Future? Rethinking Demolition and Material Reuse in the Circular Economy

Save this picture! IP School Buildings Model. Image © Arthur Wong, courtesy of OMA

For decades, the life cycle of buildings was a simple formula: planning, design, construction, demolition, and, of course, the great villain in this history: the landfill. Over time, architectural practice began embracing concepts like reuse, disassembly, and circular demolition, but often as secondary elements, part of the gradual shift toward a circular economy in construction. But what if these principles were no longer exceptions? What if we crafted or chose every building component to maintain value and purpose beyond its original use? The truth is, there is life after demolition. This transition—from demolition to practices focusing on reuse, repurposing, and sustainable dismantling—is edging closer to reality. By the time 2030 arrives, we could fundamentally reshape how we approach processes, buildings, and the market itself. As these changes unfold, we must assess how our strategies align with the evolving goals and challenges related to sustainability—and, of course, the new opportunities they bring.

+ 9

Much discussion exists about the resolutions linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COPs), which propose new goals and present often challenging scenarios. These resolutions, frequently shaped by the priorities of more developed nations, can sometimes feel disconnected from many people's immediate realities, daily lives and the human scale. In light of this, architects and design studios face the challenge of implementing concrete initiatives and identifying new opportunities at a scale closer to people. Actions such as disassembling and reusing materials provide viable and consistent alternatives across diverse contexts, whether in regions with abundant resources or in those where reuse is a necessity rather than an option.

Given the industry's evolving nature, many building codes and processes may soon change, creating new opportunities for materials management and commercialization. If resource scarcity increases or stricter regulations on virgin materials are imposed, architects and designers could transform existing buildings into valuable mines. While there is no definitive conclusion, these new dynamics might redefine the future and reverse the design order. This article explores possible scenarios and highlights how these transformations could impact us.

Policies and Regulations Shaping the Future of Circular Design and Construction

Demolition entails significant material costs and can amplify negative social consequences, particularly in large cities where affordable living spaces are scarce. In response to this reality, a compelling idea is gaining traction: advocating for our "right to reuse". This initiative is taking shape in Europe, potentially incentivizing transformations in public policies, putting refurbishment and material reuse at the forefront. By doing so, we could unlock the full potential of both public and private buildings.

These changes do not signal the end of brand-new materials but will transform the relationship between project locations and the origin of the materials used. Traceability will become a fundamental pillar, allowing us to track the path of each product from its source. Additionally, implementing material passports—digital records documenting their characteristics and reuse possibilities—could turn this information into systematic tools. When integrated into public policies, these approaches can strengthen sustainability in construction, promoting responsible practices aligned with the principles of the circular economy.

Emerging Technologies and Processes in Disassembly

It is well-established that design for disassembly has become a key process in promoting sustainability within the built environment. This approach focuses on carefully separating components for recovery and reuse. As in many fields, technology plays a crucial role, with emerging innovations shaping demolition practices. One example is robotic systems with advanced sensors that precisely perform disassembly tasks. These systems optimize the recovery of materials with enhanced accuracy and care compared to manual methods.

A pivotal extension of accurate and swift dismantling tasks is seen in zero-bonding construction systems, which are well-established as sustainable solutions for pavilions and temporary structures and show growing potential for larger-scale buildings. Their implementation simplifies assembly and deconstruction methods while promoting the reuse of components, aligning with the principles of the circular economy. Technologies like digital twins enable the precise simulation and planning of disassembly processes, allowing for more efficient resource recovery. Meanwhile, advanced material identification and tagging techniques, such as spectrometry and RFID tags —already employed in the chemical industry and logistics— offer significant improvements in sorting, tracking, and recycling materials, facilitating a more streamlined and accurate waste management and tracing process.

Enhancing material retrieval processes also raises questions about how to manage the aging of materials over time: What happens if we recover more than we can reuse or if the components' properties degrade to the point of obsolescence? The data collected in material passports could be key in tracking component conditions, guiding inspection and repair efforts, and forecasting their future use. Moreover, digital twins (besides optimizing disassembly) would anticipate where and how those components could be integrated into other buildings, taking strategic steps toward more efficient and fast-paced reuse.

Construction and Business Models Centered on Reuse and Environmental Responsibility

Environmental responsibility and business opportunity can be compatible concepts. Perhaps the key is to find the right balance and the right conditions. There is remarkable potential in an emerging industry focused on sorting and managing recovered products. Startups dedicated to the circularity of materials are emerging, marking just the beginning of this path. Some of these companies have developed methodologies and tools to record, inventory, and account for materials, as was the case at the 2022 Art Biennale, whose resources were reused in the German Pavilion at the Venice Biennale the following year. Analyzing the reuse potential of buildings—including structures and components—could soon become a common practice, especially given the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the construction sector.

Developing new business models focused on material recovery and sorting could stimulate the consolidation of companies specializing in technologies for efficiently evaluating, disassembling, and documenting components. Innovations in this field could also lead to digital platforms with product catalogs to facilitate the buying, selling, and exchanging of resources. A new market approach cannot emerge in isolation; it must encompass changes in public policies and adopting technologies that optimize processes. Together, these efforts could pave the way for a construction and an architectural business model that balances responsibility and sustainability.

In the long run, how can we create environments with a positive environmental impact when (all too often) the first instinct is to demolish? Advancing toward sustainable architecture requires an ongoing shift in mindset to prioritize preservation over destruction. Demolition may seem like the most straightforward solution—just a bit of machinery and time can erase what took years to build. But before choosing it as the only option, ask yourself:

How much could you salvage if you had to demolish your house?