Riyadh Metro Orange Line Now Operational, Marking Completion of Citywide Network in Saudi Arabia

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has confirmed that the Orange Line of the Riyadh Metro, also known as the Al Madinah Al Munawwarah Axis, began operations on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Spanning 41 kilometers, the Orange Line runs east to west, connecting Jeddah Road in the west to the Second Eastern Ring Road near Khashm Al Aan in the east in Saudi Arabia. This newly operational line is a key component of the city's metro system, designed to enhance urban mobility and connectivity.

The Orange Line features five stations now open to the public: Jeddah Road, Tuwaiq, Al Dawh, Harun Al Rashid Road, and An Naseem. Additionally An Naseem also serves as an interchange station, linking the Orange Line to the Purple Line. This strategic integration allows passengers to transfer seamlessly between lines, improving access across the capital city.

With all six lines of the Riyadh Metro now fully operational, the network represents a major milestone in Riyadh's public transport strategy. According to the BBC, Saudi Arabia's infrastructure development projects are part of its long-term vision to diversify its economy, with the Riyadh Metro project being one of the largest urban mobility initiatives in the world.The metro is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion, providing residents and visitors with a fast, reliable, and sustainable alternative to private vehicles. Operating hours for the metro are from 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM daily, accommodating a wide range of passenger schedules.

The completion of the Orange Line reflects the city's commitment to expanding public transport options in Riyadh. By offering a robust metro system, Riyadh aims to support its rapidly growing population and modernize its urban infrastructure in line with global standards. In other related news, the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) Metro Station, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, has just opened to the public, serving as a key hub on the Yellow Line. Known for its fluid design inspired by desert landscapes, the station enhances connectivity between the Yellow and Blue Lines. Also in Riyadh, the city has been confirmed as one of the hosts for the FIFA 2034 World Cup, with Saudi Arabia presenting its full list of stadiums for the tournament.