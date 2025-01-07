Building on Foundations: ArchDaily’s Vision for 2025

Dear Readers,



It is with immense gratitude and excitement that I share my first letter as Editor-in-Chief. Addressing you directly marks a meaningful shift from our usual approach, and I believe it's the perfect way to begin the year. As I step into this new role, I am honored by the opportunity to lead ArchDaily into a new chapter, building on our strong foundation to reach even greater heights.

At ArchDaily, we have always believed that architecture has the power to transform lives and environments. For 17 years, we have been more than just a platform; we have become a community and a voice for architecture—a collaborative network where architects, designers, and enthusiasts come together to shape the built environment and redefine urban living. Reflecting on this journey, I am deeply inspired by our shared accomplishments, made possible by the dedication of our talented global team and the unwavering support of our users. Together, we have created a space where ideas thrive and innovation blossoms.

With a readership that exceeded 40 million in 2024, a total of 4,170 newly published projects, and more than 1,000 original articles, ArchDaily continues to provide architects and enthusiasts with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration to imagine and create the future. Staying relevant in a rapidly evolving architectural landscape is a continual challenge. Our global content team, consisting of architects from around the world, brings diverse perspectives, features recent developments, and highlights underrepresented regions, ensuring we stay connected to changing narratives and broaden our global view.

Driven by a profound mission to advance architectural discourse and address the evolving challenges of our field, we remain committed in 2025 to pushing boundaries, questioning ideas, and supporting the global community in creating better spaces.

As we look to the future, ArchDaily's voice will not only resonate but also amplify, inspiring broader perspectives. By upholding integrity, relevance, and knowledge, we aim to reinforce trust and establish ourselves as a lasting authority in architecture—a personal goal of mine. Through confident and well-researched content, we will further amplify sidelined opinions, foster diversity, and drive significant conversations. We remain committed to showcasing a varied range of architectural projects, highlighting local know-how, social initiatives, and innovative material use, while also seeking works that stand out for their creativity and impact.

This year, we are excited to continue some of our most impactful initiatives. The 16th edition of the ArchDaily Building of the Year Award, a unique recognition determined solely by the votes of our users, will celebrate the best in architecture. Additionally, we look forward to the 5th year of Best New Practices, where we highlight emerging studios that are reshaping the profession. We will also curate ArchDaily Monthly Topics, exploring relevant architectural themes that guide our editorial agenda and foster intellectual exchanges. Our focus will include the impact of 100 years of modernism on today's world, the potential of architecture without limits, and the intersection of rural practices, Indigenous knowledge, and contemporary sustainable approaches, among others.

As part of our commitment to providing high-quality content, we also introduced the AD Plus subscription. This program allows us to continue delivering in-depth, well-researched articles and exclusive insights while supporting ArchDaily's growth and sustainability. With AD Plus, subscribers can access unlimited premium and archived content that deepens their understanding of architecture, becoming a vital tool for architectural research and work.

Our vision is ambitious, and we can't achieve it without you, therefore I invite you to be an active part of our ongoing journey. Whether you're an emerging studio or an established name, ArchDaily is your platform to inspire, engage, and influence the conversation. Share your insights, projects, and aspirations with us. Whether through contributing your work or engaging in discussions, your involvement is essential.

Together, let's push the boundaries of architecture and design spaces that shape our experiences, cities, and the way we live, creating a lasting impact on the built environment. Thank you for your continued support and for being part of this incredible ride. Let's make 2025 a year of transformative stories, productive collaborations, and a shared commitment to advancing architecture and driving positive change.

To new heights and beyond,



Christele Harrouk

Editor-in-Chief, ArchDaily