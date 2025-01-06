Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance

Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance

Save

As we close the chapter on 2024, a review of ArchDaily's extensive database projects highlights a few standout interior design trends that defined the year. Among these is the use of stainless steel, often paired with concrete and shades of grey, creating interiors with a refined, industrial elegance. This article delves into the increasing prominence of stainless steel as an interior element, exploring its applications, pairings, and growing appeal despite lingering perceptions of its cold, industrial nature.

Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 2 of 21Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 3 of 21Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 4 of 21Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 5 of 21Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - More Images+ 16

Mastering Precision: The Rise of Stainless Steel in Contemporary Design

Stainless steel has long been associated with a sharp, rigid, and utilitarian aesthetic, often viewed as less luxurious than materials like marble or exotic stone, especially in regions like Asia, where opulent textures are highly prized. However, this perception is gradually shifting. Established retail brands and premium kitchen manufacturers have started to embrace stainless steel more apparently, showcasing its distinct advantages: durability, resistance to wear and tear, and the precise, clean lines it offers. Additionally, when paired with a sanded and matte finish, its ability to subtly reflect light enhances interiors by creating indirect illumination, lending a sense of sophistication often overlooked.

Related Article

Miniature Architecture: 17 Projects that Explore Interior Design for Children

The rise in the popularity of stainless steel can also be attributed to its inherent challenges and the craftsmanship required to work with it. Unlike natural stone or wood, which allows for on-site adjustments such as cutting and sanding, stainless steel offers minimal room for error. The material's rigidity means it exposes even the slightest misalignment or surface irregularity, making flawless execution crucial. In a sense, this material makes it significantly more difficult for builders to cut corners in the process of making. This exacting nature has elevated stainless steel as a material that signals design and construction precision.

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 21 of 21
Stravinskij Salon / Seear-Budd Ross. Image © Thomas Seear-Budd

Much like architectural glass, stainless steel demands foresight in design and meticulous planning in construction. Its sharp, laser-precise edges and alignments, when executed correctly, elevate a project, offering a visual language of technical expertise and high-caliber craftsmanship. Designers who successfully incorporate stainless steel into their projects demonstrate a mastery of sequencing and detail, pushing the material beyond its industrial roots into the realm of modern luxury.

Crafting Fluidity: Stainless Steel in Organic Forms

Typically perceived as cold, rigid, and sharp-edged, stainless steel takes on a new identity in the projects highlighted below. It challenges these stereotypes to create a hybrid aesthetic—balancing its characteristic precision with an organic softness. Through advanced manufacturing techniques, stainless steel tubes are bent into intricate forms, transforming them into display shelves, decorative elements, and spatial features. In the MKR Store in Seville, stainless steel dominates the space, unifying the interior with a striking vertical spiral staircase and precisely bent plates, exemplifying technical rigor and meticulous craftsmanship.

Beyond pushing the boundaries of stainless steel's physical properties, as seen in the literal bending of steel plates, the Sandy Liang Store reinterprets the material in innovative ways. Here, stainless steel tubes are shaped into flowing, organic forms, while stainless steel mesh introduces an atypical dimension to the material. This mesh serves as a semi-transparent screen, playing with light, texture, and sound to create a softer, more dynamic presence. Used as wall decor, flexible space dividers, and mesh partitions, the material defines spaces while maintaining openness and imbuing the interior with an airy volume. These creative applications showcase stainless steel's versatility and potential for enhancing user experiences in unexpected and imaginative ways.

Sandy Liang Store / Almost Studio

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 7 of 21
Sandy Liang Store / Almost Studio. Image © Jonathan Hokklo

Milla Nova Boutique Store / balbek bureau

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 8 of 21
Milla Nova Boutique Store / balbek bureau. Image © ONI studio

MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 3 of 21
MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra. Image © Fernando Alda

Illuminating Interiors and The Reflective Potential of Stainless Steel

One of stainless steel's most underrated qualities is its ability to diffuse and reflect light. Depending on the specified finish, designers can manipulate the material to control the uniformity, brightness, and clarity of the reflected light (or image). This allows for a range of effects, from a softly diffused moiré finish to a sharp, crisp reflection subtly dimmed for a refined visual impact.

In the design examples below, stainless steel is not just a supporting element but a defining feature, used extensively across architectural surfaces such as walls, floors, and other expansive areas. Unlike projects where the material is employed sparingly in accents, these designs leverage stainless steel as a cohesive, space-defining element. Its reflective properties are skillfully utilized to enhance interior illumination, creating moiré-like reflections or, as in the andwander GINZA SIX Store, a dimmed-mirror effect on the floors. Stainless steel's resistance to abrasion and wear makes it particularly well-suited for large-scale applications, including high-traffic areas, where concerns about uneven wear often discourage using more delicate or exotic materials. By carefully specifying the finish, designers can integrate stainless steel seamlessly into the lighting strategy, ensuring it complements and elevates the overall interior design.

NINYAS Restaurant / Ignacio Urquiza + apda Ana Paula de Alba

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 10 of 21
NINYAS Restaurant / Ignacio Urquiza + apda Ana Paula de Alba. Image © Rafael Gamo

andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 4 of 21
andwander GINZA SIX Store / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects. Image © Nacasa&Partners Inc.

Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 14 of 21
Brunstranda Service Building / Vatn Architecture + Jørgen Tandberg Arkitekt MNAL. Image © John Dehlin

Ton Corner Coffee Shop / TON Architects

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 5 of 21
Ton Corner Coffee Shop / TON Architects. Image © Ton That Hoang Anh

Beyond Gray: Stainless Steel and its Textural Harmony

One of the most popular ways to incorporate stainless steel into interior design is within spaces that embrace a neutral, often monochromatic palette. In such projects, the focus shifts from bold colors to the interplay of textures, creating depth and richness. A muted color scheme serves as the perfect canvas for designers to juxtapose, highlight, and experiment with diverse textures. Stainless steel, with its versatile finishes, complements other gray-toned materials such as microcement, concrete, and stone, adding a distinct layer of visual and tactile interest.

Within this restrained palette, stainless steel's reflective properties act almost like a secondary medium of light, introducing dynamic visual elements that can resemble the shimmering quality of water reflections. For instance, in the Stravinskij Salon, stainless steel with a moiré-mirror finish is paired with gray leather, stone, tiles, and white paint, creating a captivating interplay of materials. Within this highly controlled and sterile material palette, each material contributes a unique quality: stone and tile add texture, white paint provides crisp clarity, gray leather introduces softness, and sandblasted stainless steel adds a luminous depth that amplifies the overall spatial experience. This ability to harmonize and enhance other materials within a gray-toned interior has established stainless steel as one of the standout trends in ArchDaily's 2024 project database.

Haus aa / guudpin design

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 15 of 21
Haus aa / guudpin design. Image © MD Pursuit

Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 17 of 21
Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects. Image © Jatupoom Srimuang

JHW Store / Atelier TAO+C

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 19 of 21
JHW Store / Atelier TAO+C. Image © Fangfang Tian

Stravinskij Salon / Seear-Budd Ross

Save this picture!
Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance - Image 2 of 21
Stravinskij Salon / Seear-Budd Ross. Image © Thomas Seear-Budd

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Jonathan Yeung
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Stainless Steel in Interior Design: Transforming Spaces with Industrial Elegance" 06 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025349/stainless-steel-in-interior-design-transforming-spaces-with-industrial-elegance> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags