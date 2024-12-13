Zaha Hadid Architects Reveals Construction Updates for Shenzhen Institute of Financial Technology in China

Save this picture! ZHA / Shenzhen Institute of Financial Technology - Photography 2024. Image © Xue Liang

Construction has commenced on the Shenzhen Institute of Financial Technology tower, a 46-story building designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. Its design, situated on a narrow site in Shenzhen's Futian district, aims to respond to its urban context. The building's form, measuring 199 meters in height, incorporates setbacks placed to maximize sunlight penetration to surrounding streets and public areas. This design decision is further reflected in the façade's varying transparency and color, created by vertical and angled glazing mullions in black and bronze. Recent construction photographs reveal the topped-out tower, waiting to receive its envelope while temporarily showcasing openly its structure and interior organization.

The 76,000 sq. m tower is set to incorporate the Shenzhen Institute's expanding research and development laboratories, technology exchange, data centers, training campus, together with management, support and administrative departments. Its location within Futian, a hub for technological innovation, provides easy access via the city's metro system, supporting the institute's role in driving China's and the global economy's technological advancements.

Complementing these functions, the internal atria connects various floors, fostering interaction, while integrating foliage to improve air quality and comfort. A rooftop garden provides additional space for events and relaxation. The building's envelope employs high-performance thermal insulation and self-shading external fins, minimizing solar heat gain. The design is informed by a detailed analysis of exposure to direct sunlight.

This design is augmented by a smart building system leveraging AI to optimize energy efficiency and occupant comfort through hybrid natural and augmented ventilation and predicted occupancy adjustments. The building's construction methods include utilizing recycled steel and locally sourced materials to reduce its carbon footprint.

Recently, Zaha Hadid Architects have unveiled their design for the first-ever all timber footballs stadium, soon to be built in Stroud, United Kingdom. The internationally recognized office has also recently the long-awaited King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.