Foster + Partners Begins Construction on Mixed-Use Development in Shanghai's Sanlin Riverside

Construction has just begun on a new mixed-use project within the Sanlin Riverside development in Shanghai, designed by Foster + Partners. A recent groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of work on the site, which is envisioned to serve as a significant addition to the larger area. The development is designed to include modern office spaces in the northern section, with retail facilities and additional workspaces situated in the south. These components are connected by landscaped plazas, gardens, courtyards, and a park designed to host community markets, festivals, and waterfront activities. The site will also feature a colonnade along the river, aiming to appeal as a community gathering space.

The office buildings are planned with expansive atriums to maximize natural light, creating inviting work environments for employees and visitors. Sunken gardens add to this welcoming atmosphere while promoting connectivity across the site. The retail area includes a building that will house shops, cafes, and restaurants, serving as a focal point for the development. The design also incorporates internal and external plazas to support public events year-round.

Architecturally, the new buildings are described by Foster + Partners as a contemporary interpretation of 20th-century Shanghainese design, reflecting a balance of modern functionality and historical influence. Additionally, the design aims to prioritize sustainability and accessibility as key aspects of the project. Underground parking has been integrated to create a car-free zone, and extensive bike facilities aim to encourage cycling within the district. The development is also closely connected to a metro station, supporting environmentally friendly commuting options.

Our development will bring a spirit of community to this new part of Shanghai. Pedestrian connectivity is central to the design concept, with underground parking that creates a completely car-free zone and abundant bike parking to encourage cycling across the district. -- Martin Castle, Senior Partner, Foster + Partners

