© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices

The Latin American Architecture Biennial (BAL), which has gained significant relevance in the contemporary architectural scene, will celebrate its ninth edition next year. This meeting gathers emerging Latin American architecture studios in Pamplona, Spain, to share their work, fostering dialogue and debate about the current state of the discipline, as well as acting as a bridge between the Latin American continent and the Spanish context. In this edition, Costa Rica will be the guest country, accompanied by Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. As part of this invitation, there will be an exhibition and specific seminars dedicated to analyzing the situation of architecture in these countries.

The one-week event combines various activities such as exhibitions, conferences, and round tables, offering a global overview of Latin American architecture. Subsequently, the BAL will be exhibited in other cities in Spain, such as Barcelona, Madrid, and Seville.

Organized by the AREA association, in collaboration with the City Council of Pamplona, the Vasco-Navarro Architects Association, the Government of Navarra, and the Ministry of Development, the Latin American Architecture Biennial (BAL) conducts a candidate selection process through an open call in each edition. In the first instance, delegated architects from each country or region are responsible for evaluating at the local or regional level. In the second instance, on November 14, 2024, the jury, gathered at the Vasco-Navarro Architects Association (COAVN), announced the list of the fourteen teams that will participate in the BAL 2025.

The jury, composed of the president of the BAL, Juan Miguel Otxotorena Elizegi; the members; the secretary of the BAL, José Manuel Pozo Municio; Javier Burón Cuadrado (representative of the Government of Navarra); Efrén Munárriz Clemos (representative of the School of Architecture of the University of Navarra); Jorge Torrents Lizar (representative of the City Council of Pamplona); and Alfonso Alzugaray Izu (representative of the Vasco-Navarro Architects Association), evaluated the submitted candidacies. Below are the teams selected by country or region:

Argentina

ANA SMUD (Ana Smud)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 5 of 13
Niceto oficinas y showroom de indumentaria / Ana Smud y Daniel Zelcer + Camila Jalife. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Balsa Crosetto Piazzi (Juan Manuel Balsa / Rocío Crosetto Brizzio / Leandro Piazzi)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 4 of 13
Long House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi. Image © Marcos Guiponi

BEN-AVID (Martín Benavidez)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 10 of 13
Pabellón Brasil - Expo 2020 Dubai / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid + JPG.ARQ. Image © Joana França

Mutar (Lucila Ottolenghi / Natalia Kahanoff / Luciana Casoy / Florencia López Iriquin)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 12 of 13
Cuervo Tostadero de cafe / Mutar. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Brazil 

Arquipélago Arquitetos (Luís Tavares / Marinho Velloso)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 2 of 13
Casa AF / Arquipélago Arquitetos. Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata

messina | rivas (Francisco Rivas / Rodrigo Quintella Messina)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 13 of 13
Taller gallinero / messina | rivas. Image © Federico Cairoli

Central America 

Taller ACÁ (Jorge Villatoro / Hans Schwarz Bassila)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 8 of 13
Centro Comunitario Plantando Semillas / Taller ACÁ. Image © William Cuc

VOID (Ricardo Sevilla / Sergio Frugone / Felipe Rossi)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 3 of 13
Jungle Gym / VOID. Image © Andres Garcia Lachner.

Chile

URZÚA SOLER Arquitectos (Nicolás Urzúa Soler / Mauricio Urzúa Soler)

WHALE! (Branko Pavlovic / Luca Montanarella)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 6 of 13
Pabellón para el buen dormir / WHALE!. Image © Felipe Fontecilla

Colombia / Caribe

CAUCE Arquitectura del paisaje (Sebastián Monsalve Gómez)

México

Práctica Arquitectura (David Martínez Ramos)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 7 of 13
La Hacienda Jardín / Práctica Arquitectura. Image © César Béjar

Paraguay

SD+A (Sebastián Domaniczky Arevalo)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 11 of 13
Casa en equilibrio / SD+A. Image © Leonardo Méndez

Uruguay

Manzoniterra Arquitectos (Sebastián Olivera Manzoni / Luan Heide / Guillermo Pereira Terra)

Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices - Image 9 of 13
Reforma FG / Manzoniterra Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Guiponi

Cite: Pintos, Paula. "Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices" [Bienal de Arquitectura Latinoamericana 2025: Estas son las 14 prácticas emergentes seleccionadas] 13 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024679/latin-american-architecture-biennial-2025-meet-the-14-selected-emerging-practices> ISSN 0719-8884

