Latin American Architecture Biennial 2025: Meet the 14 Selected Emerging Practices

Save this picture! Casa en ruinas / messina | rivas. Image © Federico Cairoli

The Latin American Architecture Biennial (BAL), which has gained significant relevance in the contemporary architectural scene, will celebrate its ninth edition next year. This meeting gathers emerging Latin American architecture studios in Pamplona, Spain, to share their work, fostering dialogue and debate about the current state of the discipline, as well as acting as a bridge between the Latin American continent and the Spanish context. In this edition, Costa Rica will be the guest country, accompanied by Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. As part of this invitation, there will be an exhibition and specific seminars dedicated to analyzing the situation of architecture in these countries.

The one-week event combines various activities such as exhibitions, conferences, and round tables, offering a global overview of Latin American architecture. Subsequently, the BAL will be exhibited in other cities in Spain, such as Barcelona, Madrid, and Seville.

Organized by the AREA association, in collaboration with the City Council of Pamplona, the Vasco-Navarro Architects Association, the Government of Navarra, and the Ministry of Development, the Latin American Architecture Biennial (BAL) conducts a candidate selection process through an open call in each edition. In the first instance, delegated architects from each country or region are responsible for evaluating at the local or regional level. In the second instance, on November 14, 2024, the jury, gathered at the Vasco-Navarro Architects Association (COAVN), announced the list of the fourteen teams that will participate in the BAL 2025.

The jury, composed of the president of the BAL, Juan Miguel Otxotorena Elizegi; the members; the secretary of the BAL, José Manuel Pozo Municio; Javier Burón Cuadrado (representative of the Government of Navarra); Efrén Munárriz Clemos (representative of the School of Architecture of the University of Navarra); Jorge Torrents Lizar (representative of the City Council of Pamplona); and Alfonso Alzugaray Izu (representative of the Vasco-Navarro Architects Association), evaluated the submitted candidacies. Below are the teams selected by country or region:

Argentina

Balsa Crosetto Piazzi (Juan Manuel Balsa / Rocío Crosetto Brizzio / Leandro Piazzi)

Mutar (Lucila Ottolenghi / Natalia Kahanoff / Luciana Casoy / Florencia López Iriquin)

Brazil

Arquipélago Arquitetos (Luís Tavares / Marinho Velloso)

messina | rivas (Francisco Rivas / Rodrigo Quintella Messina)

Central America

Taller ACÁ (Jorge Villatoro / Hans Schwarz Bassila)

VOID (Ricardo Sevilla / Sergio Frugone / Felipe Rossi)

Chile

URZÚA SOLER Arquitectos (Nicolás Urzúa Soler / Mauricio Urzúa Soler)

WHALE! (Branko Pavlovic / Luca Montanarella)

Colombia / Caribe

CAUCE Arquitectura del paisaje (Sebastián Monsalve Gómez)

México

Práctica Arquitectura (David Martínez Ramos)

Paraguay

Uruguay

Manzoniterra Arquitectos (Sebastián Olivera Manzoni / Luan Heide / Guillermo Pereira Terra)