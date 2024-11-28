Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  MAD Architects Finalizes Construction on Nature-Inspired Lishui Airport in China

MAD Architects Finalizes Construction on Nature-Inspired Lishui Airport in China

MAD Architects has provided an exciting update on the construction of Lishui (LIJ) Airport in China, now in its final stages. The project, which emphasizes harmony with nature, is scheduled to open by the end of 2024. Nestled within the foothill valleys of Lishui, the airport is designed to embody the city's reputation as a "forest city."

MAD Architects Finalizes Construction on Nature-Inspired Lishui Airport in China - Image 2 of 11MAD Architects Finalizes Construction on Nature-Inspired Lishui Airport in China - Image 3 of 11MAD Architects Finalizes Construction on Nature-Inspired Lishui Airport in China - Image 4 of 11MAD Architects Finalizes Construction on Nature-Inspired Lishui Airport in China - Image 5 of 11MAD Architects Finalizes Construction on Nature-Inspired Lishui Airport in China - More Images+ 6

Spanning 2,267 hectares with a terminal of 12,000 square meters, the airport's design integrates seamlessly with the natural terrain. Its construction involved leveling up to 100 meters of elevation to create a terraced structure, incorporating the terminal, parking, and offices on descending platforms. This layout preserves the natural contours while ensuring functionality.

Save this picture!
MAD Architects Finalizes Construction on Nature-Inspired Lishui Airport in China - Image 2 of 11
Courtesy of MAD Architects

The terminal features a distinctive silver-white aluminum roof, supported by 14 umbrella-shaped columns, designed to convey a sense of lightness and elegance. A 30-meter cantilever shelters a bright, welcoming concourse illuminated by a central skylight. Inside, warm wood tones and human-scaled interiors offer a comforting environment. The concourse height varies between 4.5 and 13 meters, aiming to enhance the balance between openness and intimacy.

The airport's design emphasizes connectivity, with a landscaped walkway seamlessly linking parking and terminal areas. Initially accommodating one million passengers annually, it includes three boarding bridges and five remote stands. Future expansions plan to handle 1.8 million passengers by 2030 and up to five million by 2050, with provisions for an international terminal.

Save this picture!
MAD Architects Finalizes Construction on Nature-Inspired Lishui Airport in China - Image 5 of 11
Courtesy of MAD Architects

Lishui is a garden city, and her airport should also be in a garden. It is not just about size but about convenience, humanity, and a dialogue with the natural environment. -- Ma Yansong

Set to redefine regional air travel, Lishui Airport captures a vision of sustainable, human-centered infrastructure in harmony with its surroundings. In other similar news, Coop Himmelb(l)au has been selected to lead the architectural design for the new Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Additionally, Ethiopian Airlines Group has embarked on an new project with Zaha Hadid Architects to build Africa's largest airport in Abusera, south of Addis Ababa, to support the airline's rapid expansion. Finally, the City of Chicago has just unveiled the design for the first phase of the transformation of O'Hare International Airport, designed by Skidmore, Ownings & Merrill (SOM).

Save this picture!
MAD Architects Finalizes Construction on Nature-Inspired Lishui Airport in China - Image 4 of 11
Courtesy of MAD Architects

