NEOM Announces Design and Engineering Partnership for THE LINE with DMAA, Gensler, and Mott MacDonald

Save this picture! THE LINE, Phase One Strategic Partners. Image Courtesy of NEOM

NEOM has announced the appointment of new partners to advance the city planning, design, and engineering for the initial phase of THE LINE, a core component of its region in northwest Saudi Arabia. The collaboration brings together Delugan Meissl Associate Architects (DMAA), Gensler, and Mott MacDonald, who will work alongside THE LINE's design and development teams to shape the urban landscape, offering expertise in urban design, planning consultancy, and infrastructure development.

This partnership is integral to NEOM's objective of establishing a successful design framework, supported by methodologies to realize THE LINE's ambitious urban vision. As the project moves forward, further efforts will focus on the planning and design of individual neighborhoods within Phase One, slated to begin in early 2025 with additional architectural input.

DMAA will oversee the development of the urban design and detailed master plan for Phase One, challenging conventional planning norms with a vertically organized city model. Their efforts will encompass a range of considerations, from microclimate and ecology to mobility. Gensler will serve as the city planning consultant, tasked with coordinating design and ensuring adherence to planning policies, land use frameworks, and design compliance across the project's significant scale. Their responsibilities will also extend to major city infrastructure projects, such as transportation hubs and public spaces. Meanwhile, Mott MacDonald will play a key role as the city infrastructure engineer, focusing on the management of vertical and horizontal structures as well as utility systems to ensure an efficient urban environment.

According to Tarek Qaddumi, Executive Director of The Line Design at NEOM, THE LINE's initial goal was to rethink the infrastructure network to minimize the built area on the ground to prevent the urban fabric from sprawling into natural areas. NEOM is progressing with infrastructure work for THE LINE, with significant foundational activity taking place, positioning it as a large-scale operation in urban development.

In early 2021, Saudi Arabia unveiled THE LINE as a 170-kilometer-long linear city that forms part of the larger NEOM project. Since then, NEOM has introduced additional proposals, such as a ski destination slated to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, a floating port city at Oxagon, and cliffside hotels at Leyja. Despite these expansions, THE LINE remains one of the most debated aspects of NEOM due to its ambitious scale and design. The city is set to extend 170 kilometers in length, with a width of 200 meters and a height of 500 meters, making it the world's 12th tallest skyscraper. Upon completion, it is expected to accommodate 9 million residents, rivaling the size of major global cities like London or New York's five boroughs.

Saudi Arabia, a country going through a tremendous transition, is not only changing its skyline but also redefining its identity on a global level. As part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aimed at revitalizing culture and diversifying the economy, the kingdom is undertaking transformative mega projects, with Riyadh leading the charge by hosting the 2030 World Expo and numerous global firms contributing across various scales. Similarly, NEOM aims to reduce oil dependence and boost economic diversification through its 10 unique, sustainability-focused regions. Finally, Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, with plans to build 11 new stadiums to support the bid and to refurbish four of its existing venues.