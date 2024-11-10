Ukrainian Orginization Livyj Bereh Wins 2024 Royal Academy Dorfman Prize for Community-Centric Architecture

The Ukrainian volunteer organization Livyj Bereh has been named the recipient of the 2024 Royal Academy Dorfman Prize, which comes with a £10,000 (€12,000) award. This recognition celebrates emerging architectural talent and innovative practices that significantly impact the future of the built environment. The Dorfman Prize, supported by the Dorfman Foundation, highlights work that transcends conventional boundaries, embracing bold new ideas and community-driven approaches.

Livyj Bereh was selected for their critical and urgent work in Ukraine, where they have been rebuilding and repairing vital infrastructure such as homes, schools, and hospitals, particularly in areas affected by war along the left bank of the Dnipro River. The organization, based in Kyiv, focuses on restoration projects that provide tangible community support and showcase architecture's capacity to aid in resilience and healing during times of conflict.

Since May 2022, Livyj Bereh has completed repairs on over 380 roofs across the Kyiv, Charkiv, and Černihiv regions. Their efforts are not limited to physical restoration but also extend to raising global awareness of Ukraine's threatened cultural and architectural heritage through exhibitions. The organization was recognized for its approach, which integrates practical rebuilding with a profound sense of collective care and resilience in the face of adversity.

The prize also honored three other finalists who demonstrated innovative architectural approaches rooted in social impact and preservation: Germany's b+ (bplus.xyz), which reimagines existing structures with a focus on ecological transformation; TEN studio from Switzerland and Serbia, which emphasizes social engagement through community-based housing projects; and Moroccan architect and anthropologist Salima Naji, known for her environmentally conscious restoration work and preservation of cultural heritage sites. This year's finalists reflect the diverse ways in which architecture can shape and support communities, each with a commitment to making a positive impact.

In other similar news, the winners of the "Europe 40under40®" program for 2023-2024 have just been announced, celebrating promising talents in architecture and design. Similarly, Lord Norman Foster has been announced as the recipient of the 2025 Andrée Putman Lifetime Achievement Award by the Créateurs Design Awards. Finally, The International Union of Architects (UIA), in partnership with UN-Habitat, has just announced the winners of the second cycle of the UIA 2030 Award.