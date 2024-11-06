World Architecture Festival 2024: Day One Winners Announced

Save this picture! Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup. Image © Enrico Cano, Cemal Emden, Meltem Sari

The first award winners of the 2024 World Architecture Festival have been announced, following Day One of live presentations at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, in which hundreds of shortlisted projects were presented by practices from around the world. Amongst today's category award winners in the Completed Buildings section of the world's largest international live-judged architectural event are 5468796 Architecture, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, and Studio MK27.

Civic and Community: National Star Observatory by Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects

Creative Re-use: Pumphouse by 5468796 Architecture

Culture: Istanbul Modern (Istanbul Museum of Modern Art) by Renzo Piano Building Workshop

House and Villa, Rural / Coastal, sponsored by GROHE: Touching Eden House by Wallflower Architecture + Design

House and Villa, Urban, sponsored by GROHE: Arthur Residence by 5468796 Architecture

Housing, sponsored by GROHE: Nightingale Village by Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball, Kennedy Nolan

Office: Forskaren by 3XN

Production, Energy and Logistics: Kalyon Karapınar 1.350 MWp SPP – Central Control Building by Bilgin Architects

School: Darlington Public School by fjcstudio

Sport: Parramatta Aquatic Centre by Grimshaw and ABA with McGregor Coxall