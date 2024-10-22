RCR Unveils Muraba Veil Skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Muraba and RCR Arquitectes, recipients of the 2017 Pritzker Prize, have collaborated on Muraba Veil, a modern architectural project in Dubai that aims to incorporate traditional elements alongside contemporary innovation. This 380-meter-high tower is the latest result of a decade-long partnership between Muraba, a Dubai-based developer, and RCR Arquitectes, a Spanish architectural firm. The project introduces a skyscraper designed to engage with the local environment and culture, seeking to combine modern architectural techniques with regional heritage.

At 22.5 meters wide, the 73-storey building features 131 units, ranging from two to five-bedroom residences, each spanning the full width of the tower. The design allows for views and access to outdoor spaces, balancing aesthetics with functional living. The tower's narrow, vertical form is intended to complement Dubai's architectural landscape while maintaining a connection with its natural surroundings through innovative design approaches.

A key element of the building is the "veil," a stainless steel mesh that wraps around the structure. The mesh is porous and reflective, changing its appearance based on light conditions and subtly interacting with the environment. The veil also contributes to the building's energy efficiency by providing shade and allowing natural light to filter in, integrating both modern design and traditional architectural principles.

The interior design of Muraba Veil takes inspiration from traditional Arabian homes, particularly the concept of the inner courtyard. This concept is adapted for high-rise living, with each residence benefiting from dual aspects, facilitating natural cross-ventilation and reducing the need for artificial cooling. The residences are designed to offer privacy and a sense of tranquility, reflecting the traditional architectural focus on seclusion and a connection to nature. Outdoor terraces on either side of the residences further enhance this connection with the environment.

Muraba Veil also offers a variety of amenities, designed to align with the building's focus on well-being and comfortable living. These amenities include a wellness spa, restaurant, gallery, padel court, private cinema, and meeting rooms. The wellness spa, located below the tower, provides a peaceful retreat with pools, treatment rooms, and a gym, emphasizing the building's design as a place of relaxation and calm.

The project aims to set a new benchmark for skyscraper design in Dubai, balancing the city's fast-paced development with a respect for its cultural and environmental context. Muraba Veil seeks to offer residents a modern living experience, with a focus on luxury, convenience, and a connection to the region's architectural traditions.

