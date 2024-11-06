Here's How to Level-up Indoor Pools with Daylight Solutions

Water and daylight? At first glance, they seem like distant concepts: one is tangible, while the other, —though intangible—, manifests itself through its effects and perceptible qualities. Both are powerful and recurring resources in architectural design, often employed only for compositional purposes. However, in the context of indoor pools, this combination is frequently functionally oriented, prioritizing 'protection' from external stimuli. This one-dimensional approach can restrict the dynamic interaction between water and natural light, leading to aesthetic, functional, and operational challenges.

In such cases, some indoor pools risk becoming isolated spaces, where disconnection from the outside environment diminishes their vitality. Excluded from the natural changes in light and climate, these pools lose the organic dimension that water can evoke. Without the influence of sunlight or fresh air, these environments often become static, prioritizing functionality over aesthetics. However, this situation is avoidable; daylight and ventilation solutions can foster a constant dialogue between light and water, transforming the space into a more dynamic and harmonious atmosphere.

By bridging the gap between outdoor environments and indoor pools, VELUX Modular Skylights allows enclosed spaces to benefit from natural light and ventilation. The refraction of the sun's rays generates dynamic reflections that enrich the sensory experience of the environment, while ventilation renews the air. In addition to enhancing aesthetics, these solutions reduce dependence on artificial light and help control humidity, minimizing condensation. The outcome is a healthier, cozier, and safer environment that enhances the quality of the interior space. While many examples exist, specific case studies offer valuable inspiration and insights to level up indoor pools with daylight solutions.

Preventing Corrosion and Managing Condensation with Durable Materials

Among the highlighted projects are those focused on renovating existing structures, such as the Nautiland Aquatic Centre and the Les Bains des Docks Aquatic Centre. The latter, a landmark building in Le Havre, France, designed by Jean Nouvel, is distinguished by its structure composed of inset rectangular boxes, giving it a distinctive character inside and outside. The architecture features a neutral color palette, while the water adds a significant organic element. The aquatic center is divided into three main units: an outdoor heated sports pool of fifty meters by twenty-one, an indoor/outdoor fun pool, and a balneotherapy center, where the biggest challenge was managing excessive humidity and corrosion.

As a solution, more than 300 modules (Longlight 5-30° and Ridgelight 25-40°) in varied sizes were installed on the roof complex replacing the old skylights. These new made-to-measure modules maintained an abundant supply of natural light. The composite material under the exposed lacquer of the modular skylights is non-corrosive, eliminating the need for additional protective coating, which also facilitates installation. Additionally, a connection strip, vapor-barrier adhesive, and an interior ridge cover were designed to prevent condensation, ensuring the roof's watertightness. This careful design also allowed natural light to illuminate the robust white walls, contributing to an organic and serene atmosphere.

Maximizing Vertical Sunlight for Energy Efficiency in Sustainable Design

From a sustainability perspective, natural light is one of the purest resources (formally speaking) in design. Its implementation does not require complex interventions; a well-planned and executed opening is sufficient to transform the indoor environment and significantly reduce energy consumption. Remarkable cases of this approach include the Romont Cultural and Sports Complex and Øbro Hall.

In the case of Romont, a new construction project, the balanced use of natural light played an essential role, as the functional distribution of space and its appearance is linked to the load-bearing structure of the building and the modulation of the roof beams. The installation of 282 modular skylights significantly contributes to this dynamic, establishing a balanced relationship between solids and voids that enhances aesthetics and structural efficiency. Alongside solar panels, these skylights optimize light utilization, improving daylighting and increasing the building's energy efficiency.

Øbro Hall adopts a renovation approach for Denmark's oldest public swimming pool, emphasizing sustainability and preserving the building's integrity, which had been compromised by water ingress and other issues. A key aspect of the project involved upgrading the skylights, which consist of glazing panels and a laylight. In the evenings during the dark winter months, these modules are supplemented by LED tubes. In addition, the building's insulation was improved, resulting in reduced thermal losses and heat radiation. These optimizations led to significant energy savings of 47,539 kWh and a CO2 reduction of 4,705 kg. As a result, the project successfully combined the building's historic elements with contemporary daylight solutions, ensuring its relevance in today's demanding context.

In all these projects, architecture and nature come together in balance: light flows from above, water reflects it, and the environment is enriched with nuances of shadows and undulating shades. In areas connecting the pools, daylight enhances safety in corridors and other spaces, creating reliable environments with a refined aesthetic. Through careful design that integrates natural light and ventilation using Velux solutions, these facilities maintain vitality while addressing practical challenges related to comfort and safety, resulting in a brighter and more inviting atmosphere.

