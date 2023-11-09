A Glimpse into the Evolution of Insulation Materials in Architecture

Save this picture! Image created using AI under the prompt: An emotive and detailed illustration of the texture of various types of architectural insulation. Image via DALL.E 2

Although more related to evolutionary aspects than to architecture itself, the inherent physical fragility of human beings has required, since prehistoric times, that we protect our bodies and our buildings from external elements. As an example, beginning with the primitive huts used in the earliest forms of domestic architecture, furs were employed as an exterior covering to restrict the flow of air and, consequently, regulate the interior environment.

Subsequently, we have observed an evolution that clearly shows advances in insulation techniques, going from vernacular materials such as adobe to an increase in the thickness of walls using stone or brick, finally reaching the cavity walls developed in the 19th century, which left a small air chamber between an exterior and an interior face of the wall. Its later popularization led to the introduction of insulation between both faces, a system that is widely recognized and used today and has laid the foundations for further developments in this field.

It is essential to understand that the elements that make up buildings –such as roofs and walls– form a complex system in which each material plays a crucial role. Instead of being a simple juxtaposition of materials, they interact through their specific qualities.

Moreover, in the current context of architecture, the focus on sustainability considers both the technical qualities of materials and their ecological footprint and environmental benefits as equally relevant. This has driven the development of innovative proposals that seek to offer alternatives to conventional systems by incorporating approaches based on renewability, recyclability, technology, and high performance.

Development of Sustainable, High-Performance Insulators

Over time, we have developed numerous synthetic materials for various purposes. However, some of them are harmful to our health or degrade slowly, leading to their disuse. This has prompted a return to more basic materials, such as organic composites, textile fibers, and cellulose fibers, among others. In the future, we are likely to witness similar applications that address environmental challenges resulting from industrialized processes.

Sheep wool

This insulation material starts by classifying its components based on thickness, color, and characteristics. It is then mixed and passed through a washing process until only the raw fiber is obtained. No binders or glues are used; instead, they are carded and woven, making them completely natural and breathable.

Linen

ts production process is similar to that of animal fibers, but in this case, it is obtained from a cultivated plant source, which avoids the emission of harmful chemical substances such as formaldehyde. Furthermore, its cultivation can be renewed annually, and through the process of photosynthesis, it converts the greenhouse gas CO2 into oxygen.

Cellulose

While its primary source is wood, it is an insulation material derived from paper, a material that is produced in abundance, making it easy to recycle and blend with other materials. Among its characteristics are its resistance to mold, durability, and its ability to resist fire.

Combining Technology and Chemistry

The potential of industrialized materials as insulators is not primarily focused on their strength, weight, or visible porosity, but on their physicochemical properties, often imperceptible to the human eye, and whose manufacturing process is determined in laboratories or workshops. It is important to understand that, despite their invisibility, these properties are the very essence of what makes these materials so valuable in architecture. In the future and thanks to technology, these and other materials could become commonplace thanks to their low density and high insulating capacity.

Aerogels

Created using the sol-gel process, they have already found diverse applications in various fields. Their main feature lies in their extraordinarily low weight, primarily attributed to the presence of a multitude of microscopic air-filled pores.

Vacuum-insulated panels

These are rigid panels that take advantage of the physical qualities of vacuum insulation with a microporous core that is evacuated, encapsulated, and sealed in a thin gas-tight envelope, providing high thermal resistance.

Prefabricated Insulation Systems

These can serve as an integral alternative by offering high-performance properties while also serving as a final finish. They are composed of a foam core and are finished on their faces, with a focus on visual appeal as a ready-to-use option.

Translucent Insulation That Interacts With Light

In the past, opacity used to be an intrinsic characteristic of insulating materials, as they were primarily intended to reduce the transfer of heat and sound between the interior and exterior of buildings. However, current technology has enabled the development of translucent materials that allow natural light to enter while providing insulating properties. These insulators are particularly valuable in applications where a balance between energy efficiency, natural light, and insulation is desired.

While there are insulating glass systems that, like cavity walls, create an air space between two layers, we now also find translucent elements made from polymers, such as thermoplastic polymers. These elements have a multilayer structure that forms small chambers of trapped air, thus reducing heat and cold transfer, helping to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures. In the future, we are likely to see more similar proposals due to the versatility offered by polymers and the variety of architectural applications in which they can be used, from building facades to skylights and interior partition walls.

Application of Digital Technologies

As a part of physical processes, insulation levels can be measured and sometimes simulated. Through these methods, it becomes possible to propose the necessary scenarios and measures for creating comfortable interior spaces, which often require the use of technological devices and software. The use of thermal cameras, for example, helps to identify points where insulation is deficient or simply absent. This allows us to carry out evaluations either in construction in progress or buildings already in operation, focusing the work on specific areas according to the data obtained.

Similarly, but with a closer focus on design processes, computer simulations have become a fundamental tool for the creation and evaluation of architectural projects. These simulations allow for comprehensive testing and scenarios in which a wide range of variables can be evaluated, including material selection, design choices, spatial configurations, and additions of architectural elements. The advantage of these simulations lies in their ability to provide designers and architects with a virtual environment in which they can experiment and refine their ideas before bringing them to reality. This not only saves time and resources but also facilitates informed decision-making to achieve optimal results in terms of energy efficiency, functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.

For a long time, most buildings have relied on cavity wall systems and mineral fiber insulation systems, which can sometimes cause problems for people's well-being. In the meantime, there has been extensive research into the materials that make up the outer and inner faces of buildings. But what happens in the space in between? That is precisely where new proposals come into play, offering innovative approaches to address the need to insulate interior spaces.

Some of these new approaches have already proven their worth on a small scale or in different industries, making it highly likely that we will see their popularization in the future. Whether through organic compounds, physicochemical processes, or the utilization of technology to create innovative materials, insulation continues to be significant, but now is approached with greater awareness and a willingness to explore new aesthetics and possibilities. This shift is driven by the growing necessity to safeguard our buildings and us from external factors, a need that has existed since our earliest interactions with the built environment.