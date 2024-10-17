Architecture for Peace: Fostering Growth and Learning through Educational Spaces in Honduras

Save this picture! Children walking towards the main building of the VIlla for girls in Tegucigalpa. Image © Marko Bradich

Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, offers a dynamic blend of the country's architectural heritage with mountainous landscapes. Nonetheless, just like many other cities in Latin America, it faces significant urban challenges such as social class disparities and a fragmented urban fabric. In response, several design initiatives have emerged over the years to address those issues. One of the most prominent examples is the "Villa for Girls", designed by the Guatemalan firm Solis Colomer Arquitectos, which has now expanded to include a "Villa for Boys" since 2017. These projects are aimed at children from low-income families who often face the risk of being recruited by gangs. Together they build upon an architectural legacy that offers a safe, supportive environment to grow and learn.

According to the Honduran Institute of Statistics (INE), 63.4% out of Tegucigalpa's estimated 1.2 million people are below the poverty line, of which nearly half live in extreme poverty. In addition, an urban study from the Interamerican Development Bank estimated that at least 25% of the residential areas in the city are currently informal settlements, most of which are located in the surrounding hills. Moreover, a study from the UN refugee agency, found that minors in these marginalized areas are often targeted by criminal groups for recruitment, which in turn increases the likelihood of educational disengagement among them.

Amidst this context, an earlier study for crime and violence prevention in Central America by USAID in 2014, found that school infrastructure can play an important role as a tool for urban resilience in the region. It emphasized that schools in low-income areas can extend beyond traditional learning environments when designed as multifunctional spaces. They mention that when these projects include extracurricular activities, it is more likely that they will help to build safer communities. Their specific report for Honduras also identified that partnerships with religious organizations generally appeared to be more effective in reaching at-risk youth in the country.

The architectural response to these challenges has evolved over decades. It began in 1966 with Sister María Rosa Leggol's foundation: "Sociedad Amigos de los Niños". Through this organization, she founded the project Reyes Irene Valenzuela School. Located in the Miraflores Neighborhood, a central area of the city, it continues to offer education and vocational training for low-income teenage girls and working women. The program integrates functionality with a focus on spaces for community-building. It provides classrooms, workshops, and reading rooms that foster both intellectual and technical skills. The success of this initiative paved the way for additional educational infrastructure projects, setting a precedent for future designs aimed at empowering marginalized communities.

In 1996, the NGO ACOES, led by Spanish missionary priest Patricio Larrosa, formalized its work in Tegucigalpa with a network of schools designed to serve some of the city's most high-risk neighborhoods. The schools were constructed between 1998 and 2016 in the sector of La Nueva Capital. Among the four learning centers, the largest is Santa Teresa in the heart of the neighborhood. In this project, children from the lowest-income families in the area study for free. The architectural program is enriched through the incorporation of not only classrooms and libraries, but also sports fields, music rooms, clinics, dormitories, and agricultural fields managed by the students and their parents. With their comprehensive approach to school design, which addresses educational needs and community-building objectives, they helped pave the way for other projects in the future.

Building on these architectural legacies, the Sisters of Mary initiated the project Villa for Girls in 2013 and later added the Villa for Boys in 2017. Having successfully established schools in neighboring countries such as Guatemala and Mexico during previous years, they saw in Honduras an opportunity to expand their work. Located on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, these facilities represent a contemporary approach to educational architecture in the city. The design emphasizes open spaces, natural light, and exposed structures, creating environments that are both functional and inviting. The buildings are laid out around central courtyards lined with fruit trees, reflecting a spatial arrangement that fosters community interaction while promoting safety and well-being. The architecture of the Villas is not only utilitarian, but also symbolic of the institution's mission to provide warmth and care through thoughtful design.

By integrating high-quality elements with educational and recreational spaces, the villas offer youth from low-income families the opportunity to become agents of change in their society. Today, over 1,500 children from the most remote and impoverished regions in the country are receiving education through these projects. For the design, the sisters chose Solis Colomer Arquitectos, who had previously worked with them on the Villa for Boys in Guatemala City. They implemented a program that is carefully designed to encourage learning, personal growth, and social interaction. The overall goal is to create an environment that will empower the students to return to their communities and spread the knowledge they have gained.

These projects are an example of thoughtful architectural design that addresses the unique needs of marginalized communities through well-planned infrastructure. Together they foster inclusive environments that promote education, safety, and a collaborative spirit. Schools like the Villa for Girls and similar educational facilities exemplify how architecture guided by a social mission can help bridge the gap between urban inequality and opportunity. In this way, they not only prioritize community thinking but also contribute to the long-term vitality and cohesion of the city.

