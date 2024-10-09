Snøhetta Reveals Design for a Mountain Refuge in France’s Pyrenees National Park

Snøhetta has announced a project to rebuild the Refuge de Barroude, a mountain refuge located in a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Pyrenees Mountain range of France. The old building, destroyed in an accidental fire ten years ago, is set to be revived as a stop-off point for hikers on the Haute Route des Pyrénées and as a support center for the staff of the National Park. The next phase of the project is due to begin in 2025.

+ 6

The new design aims to create a subtle addition to the grandiose mountainous landscape, respectful of the local fauna and flora and with a limited environmental footprint. This understated approach Is coupled with the intention of creating a safe space for hikers, and a subtle local landmark in the valley of Cirque de Barroude. The concept is centered around two words: Terrier, referencing integration, warmth, and security, and Cairn, symbolizing its role as a destination, but built from the natural elements of the mountains. The resulting architecture features a materiality of stone, wood, and aluminum, providing a soft contrast to its surrounding landscape.

Located on the site of the former refugee, an area outside of the protection zone for endemic flora and fauna, the new intervention takes advantage of the local topography. Its shape minimizes the need for extensive earthworks, while the compact structure limits the surfaces exposed to the elements. The dual orientation also encourages natural ventilation while protecting the outside spaces from prevailing winds. Additionally, the planted roof, following the lines of the landscape, protects the recycled aluminum envelope and helps the building blend into its surroundings.

Functionally, the building is organized into two main areas, one open to the public, serving as the reception area, dining room, dormitories, and toiles, and a private section reserved for the refuge warden and staff. The layout is adapted to balance privacy and openness, transitioning from communal areas to protected dormitories. It features various types of accommodation, including dedicated winter dormitories, plus 8- and 6-person dormitories for hikers. Additional rooms are available for staff. The design fosters community, providing a friendly, light-filled environment with panoramic views.

The shelter features a structure of recycled wood and aluminum, promoting low-carbon materials and prefabrication to reduce installation impact and helicopter use. Minimal earthworks and concrete foundations allow the structure to 'skim' the ground, enabling reversibility and a shortened construction period. Local stone is used for the base, ensuring integration with the landscape and a reduced carbon footprint. The refuge's design echoes the natural topography, with a planted roof enhancing the connection to the mountain environment.

In other similar news, Snøhetta, together with Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, has recently inaugurated the extension to the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, United States. The internationally recognized office has also recently opened the Čoarvemátta Cultural and Educational Hub, in collaboration with 70°N arkitektur and Joar Nango. The center offers community spaces, cultural facilities, and animal husbandry for the indigenous Sámi community.