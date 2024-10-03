SO-IL Reveals Design for a New Residential Condominium Project in Brooklyn, New York

Architecture firm SO – IL has revealed plans for a new residential condominium project planned for Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood. Named 144 Vanderbilt, the development offers 26 condominiums and amenities spanning almost 90,000 square feet. According to SO-IL, the architecture takes cues from Brooklyn's historical heritage, while incorporating a modern twist, as the staggered building prioritizes community interactions and comfortable urban living.

+ 2

SO–IL has integrated the building into the neighborhood through elements such as angled structures and setbacks that recall the form of a historical village. The exterior is clad in a pink precast concrete façade that highlights the twisting and staggered shape of the building. Composed of two finishes, an acid wash, and a sandblasted texture, the façade creates an interplay of lights and shadows. It serves a dual purpose, as it also allows for cross ventilation and incorporates responsible elements such as green roofs and energy-efficient systems.

In terms of the residential units, the 21 unique floor plans provide private outdoor space featuring views of Downtown Brooklyn. The interiors are designed to accommodate all elements necessary for a comfortable living. The shape of the building is also translated into a variety of spaces that mitigate the relationship between the exterior and the interiors, while also offering spaces for communal gatherings that promote socialization.

Related Article SO – IL Unveils Design for a Revitalized Arts Campus in the Detroit Marina

Residents also have access to a multi-functional coworking lounge, a fitness center overlooking a sunken garden, and several garden spaces. Other features include the cascading secret garden, the expansive sky garden with city views, and spaces for personal wellness practices. These amenities are coupled with practical features like bike storage and private parking.

144 Vanderbilt's corner site allowed us to play with various heights and explore the coalescence of two distinct urban forms. We wanted the building to be porous, where residents could embrace the inner tranquility provided by gardens and outdoor space while still feeling connected to the city streetscape. - Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu, co-founders of SO – IL.

On a similar note, SO-IL, in partnership with Detroit's Library Street Collective, has revealed the design for a new arts campus in the Stanton Yards marina on the Detroit River. The office's project 450 Warren, another apartment building in Brooklyn, New York, has also been shortlisted for MCHAP's 2024 Outstanding projects.